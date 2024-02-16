Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Arbor Realty Trust ABR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $97.65 million.

• Liberty Broadband LBRDK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $248.00 million.

• Telephone and Data TDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• TC Energy TRP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• United States Cellular USM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $984.23 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs CNK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $613.23 million.

• Portland Gen Electric POR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $747.58 million.

• Barnes Gr B is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $420.47 million.

• DT Midstream DTM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $234.45 million.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Treehouse Foods THS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $925.44 million.

• AdvanSix ASIX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $335.87 million.

• Marcus & Millichap MMI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $171.20 million.

• Balchem BCPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $234.66 million.

• PPL PPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Associated Cap Gr AC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.

• Liberty Broadband LBRDA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $250.00 million.

• Vulcan Materials VMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Healthcare Realty Trust HR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eni E is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NatWest Group NWG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

