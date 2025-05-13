May 13, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 13, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.009309.70%
Overview
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.0620-4.62%
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.0317-10.7%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.05353.78%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$0.87005.89%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.03105.08%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.0570-29.6%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.154810.6%
ESE Logo
ESEESCO Technologies Inc
$185.413.25%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.003007.14%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.00300-73.9%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.00535-10.8%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0175-12.5%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0375-8.09%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0058075.8%
SMG Logo
SMGThe Scotts Miracle Gro Co
$59.003.51%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.605.26%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$4.504.65%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0065035.4%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$0.950035.1%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$1.113.74%
