Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 13, 2025

GAINERS:
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 35.12% at $0.96
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.01
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 17.28% at $0.10
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 10.57% at $0.15
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 9.70% at $0.01
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.00
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.87
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 5.08% at $0.03
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 4.65% at $4.50
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 4.35% at $0.01
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 3.78% at $0.05
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.74% at $1.15
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.51% at $59.00
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.25% at $185.41
LOSERS:
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 13.00% at $0.02
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 12.12% at $0.00
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 10.83% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 10.70% at $0.03
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 8.09% at $0.04
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 4.62% at $0.06
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
