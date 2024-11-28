Cannabis Stock Movers For November 28, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 68.00% at $0.01
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.05
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 16.78% at $0.04
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 10.00% at $0.01
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 8.70% at $0.09
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 8.11% at $0.01
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 6.48% at $0.04
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 4.24% at $0.67
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.33% at $0.12
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.31% at $1.94
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 3.07% at $1.76
LOSERS:
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed down 33.33% at $0.0002
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 32.15% at $0.02
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 31.19% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 30.82% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 14.71% at $0.01
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 10.60% at $0.10
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 9.20% at $0.05
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 6.17% at $0.01
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 5.80% at $0.14
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 3.96% at $0.49
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.90% at $0.08
