Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 31, 2024

GAINERS:
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 44.66% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 21.43% at $0.00
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 8.61% at $0.65
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 8.07% at $0.07
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 5.51% at $0.10
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 4.95% at $1.91
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 4.11% at $69.71
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 3.75% at $0.17
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.60% at $2.58
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 3.13% at $42.80
LOSERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 28.57% at $0.05
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 18.45% at $0.88
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 11.76% at $0.01
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 9.08% at $0.03
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 9.00% at $0.01
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed down 8.76% at $0.03
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 8.52% at $0.02
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed down 7.56% at $1.02
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 5.32% at $0.03
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 5.11% at $0.01
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 4.21% at $0.16
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.06% at $0.57
