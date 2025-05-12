US Stock Futures Rise As US, China Agree To 90-Day Tariff Pause: 'Wider Earnings Growth Should Drive More Balanced Market Performance,' Says Expert

U.S. stock futures jumped on Monday after a muted day of trade on Friday. Futures of major benchmark indices were trading over 2% in premarket.

U.S. and China announced a 90-day truce to pause the reciprocal tariffs on Monday and revised it from 125% to 10%. This comes after the White House and Chinese officials signaled significant headway in trade negotiations held in Geneva over the weekend.

The U.S. will maintain its 20% tariffs on Chinese imports linked to fentanyl, keeping the overall tariff level on China at 30%. "We had very productive talks and I believe that the venue, here in Lake Geneva, added great equanimity to what was a very positive process,” said the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent after the talks.

The U.S.-China joint statement also indicated Beijing’s agreement to suspend or remove all non-tariff countermeasures implemented since April 2, including sanctions on specific U.S. firms and export limits on crucial minerals, according to the South China Morning Post.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.44% and the two-year bond was at 3.98%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 92.1% likelihood of the Federal Reserve keeping the current interest rates unchanged in its June meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones 2.12% S&P 500 2.76% Nasdaq 100 3.68% Russell 2000 3.16%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were slightly higher in premarket on Monday. The SPY was up 2.74% to $579.80, while the QQQ advanced 3.81% to $506.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Cues From Last Session:

Energy, real estate, consumer discretionary, and materials sectors advanced on Friday. While health care, communication services, consumer staples, and information technology sectors declined.

On the company-specific front, EchoStar Corp. SATS rose 1.43% on Friday after reporting quarterly sales of $3.87 billion, down 3.6% year-over-year, in line with the Street view.

Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA fell nearly 3% after it reported first-quarter revenue of $12.011 billion, missing the consensus of $14.26 billion. Adjusted EPS was 39 cents, missing the consensus of 43 cents.

The Dow Jones index declined 119 points or 0.29% to 41,249.38, whereas the S&P 500 index fell 0.071% to 5,659.91. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.004% higher at 17,928.92, and the small-cap gauge, Russell 2000, dropped 0.16% to 2,023.07.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 0.004% 17,928.92 S&P 500 -0.071% 5,659.91 Dow Jones -0.29% 41,249.38 Russell 2000 -0.16% 2,023.07

Insights From Analysts:

After last week, 90% of the S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results, and the performance has been strong relative to expectations, said Brian Therien, the investment strategist at Edward Jones.

Seventy-eight percent have beaten analyst estimates, with an average upside surprise of 8.6%, he highlighted. Forecasts for first-quarter earnings growth of S&P 500 companies have been revised higher to 13.2%, from 6.7% at the end of the quarter.

Performance has been broad, with eight of the 11 sectors forecast to report higher earnings year-over-year.

“Wider earnings growth should drive more balanced market performance across sectors, strengthening the case for portfolio diversification, in our view,” Therien added.

Charles Schwab said in a note that they are maintaining a neutral “marketperform” rating on all sectors, a shift it made in April after the White House announced broad-reaching tariffs on imports.

“Uncertainty about the ultimate level and timing of the tariffs has made it difficult to assert a view on which sectors might outperform or underperform the S&P 500 index, so we are holding all sector ratings at Marketperform until we have more clarity on trade policy,” the note stated.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will keep an eye on this week:

On Monday, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler will speak at 10:20 a.m., and April’s monthly U.S. federal budget data will be released by 2:00 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, April’s NFIB optimism index will be out by 6:00 a.m., whereas headline and core CPI data for April will be released by 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 5:15 a.m., Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak at 9:10 a.m., and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will speak at 5:40 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, the initial jobless claims data for the week ended May 10 will be out by 8:30 a.m. ET.

April’s U.S. retail sales, core and headline producer price index, May’s Empire State manufacturing survey, and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey will also be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 8:40 a.m. ET.

April’s industrial production and capacity utilization will be out by 9:15 a.m. ET.

March’s business inventories data and May’s home builder confidence index will be released by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Fed Governor Michael Barr will speak at 2:05 p.m. ET.

On Friday, April’s import price index, housing starts, and building permit data will be released by 8:30 a.m. ET.

The preliminary consumer sentiment for May will be released by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Stocks In Focus:

Fox Corp. FOXA rose 0.52% in premarket on Monday as it is expected to report earnings before the opening bell. Analysts expect a quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share on the revenue of $4.18 billion.

NRG Energy Inc. NRG jumped 3.08% as Wall Street expects it to report earnings of $1.49 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion. before the opening bell.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX dropped 4.85% ahead of its earnings. Analysts expect earnings of $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

Davita Inc. DVA was up 2.94% as Wall Street expects it to report earnings of $1.95 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion after the closing bell.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. HE was 0.095% above the flatline after it reported first-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share, in line with market estimates. The company reported $744.07 million in sales during the quarter.

Rio Tinto PLC ADR RIO was up 2.93% after it signed a definitive agreement for the Winu project joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS slumped 6.65% after announcing an agreement to acquire MAG Silver Corp. MAG , which was up 6.62% in premarket.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ADR BABA was up 7.18%, JD.Com Inc. JD jumped 6.05%, Baidu Inc. BIDU advanced 4.64%, whereas PDD Holdings Inc. ADR PDD gained 8.24% along with other Chinese peers amid the ongoing U.S.-China talks on tariff reductions.

Commodities, Gold, And Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 2.85% to hover around $62.76 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 2.74% to hover around $3,233.54 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $3,500.33 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was higher by 1.10% at the 101.4460 level.

Asian markets ended higher on Monday as India's S&P BSE Sensex, South Korea's Kospi, China’s CSI 300, Japan's Nikkei 225, Australia's ASX 200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose. European markets were also higher in early trade.

