Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2022

Upgrades

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Prologis Inc PLD from In-Line to Outperform. For the second quarter, Prologis had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.54 and a 52-week-low of $102.80. At the end of the last trading period, Prologis closed at $104.16.

According to Alliance Global Partners, the prior rating for Perficient Inc PRFT was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Perficient had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $133.12 and a 52-week-low of $59.78. Perficient closed at $60.13 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hyatt Hotels Corp H, Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the second quarter, Hyatt Hotels had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.10 and a 52-week-low of $70.12. Hyatt Hotels closed at $78.13 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA BLX from Neutral to Outperform. Banco Latinoamericano earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.35 and a 52-week-low of $12.58. Banco Latinoamericano closed at $14.16 at the end of the last trading period.

For Cogent Communications Holdings Inc CCOI, Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. Cogent Comms Hldgs earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cogent Comms Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $74.08 and a 52-week-low of $49.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.09.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Norfolk Southern Corp NSC, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Norfolk Southern had an EPS of $3.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $298.99 and a 52-week-low of $212.69. Norfolk Southern closed at $214.76 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Colliers International Group Inc CIGI was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Colliers Intl Gr earned $1.84 in the second quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Colliers Intl Gr shows a 52-week-high of $158.42 and a 52-week-low of $94.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.47.

For CSX Corp CSX, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CSX shows a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $27.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.43.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Douglas Emmett Inc DEI from Outperform to In-Line. In the second quarter, Douglas Emmett showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.97 and a 52-week-low of $18.30. At the end of the last trading period, Douglas Emmett closed at $18.39.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Keurig Dr Pepper shows a 52-week-high of $41.31 and a 52-week-low of $33.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.28.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for CS Disco Inc LAW was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, CS Disco showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CS Disco shows a 52-week-high of $40.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.50.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on FirstCash Holdings Inc FCFS. The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for FirstCash Hldgs. For the second quarter, FirstCash Hldgs had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.50 and a 52-week-low of $58.30. At the end of the last trading period, FirstCash Hldgs closed at $76.15.

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crexendo Inc CXDO. The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Crexendo. For the second quarter, Crexendo had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Crexendo closed at $2.32 at the end of the last trading period.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on XPEL Inc XPEL with a Buy rating. The price target for XPEL is set to $104.00. In the second quarter, XPEL showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of XPEL shows a 52-week-high of $87.01 and a 52-week-low of $39.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.24.

With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Swvl Holdings Corp SWVL. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Swvl Hldgs. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $11.40 and a 52-week-low of $0.70. At the end of the last trading period, Swvl Hldgs closed at $0.75.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group Inc LCID with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lucid Gr is set to $23.00. In the second quarter, Lucid Gr showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $7.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.59 and a 52-week-low of $13.25. Lucid Gr closed at $14.06 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Biote Corp BTMD. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Biote. The current stock performance of Biote shows a 52-week-high of $7.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.21.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cincinnati Financial is set to $92.00. For the second quarter, Cincinnati Financial had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.22 and a 52-week-low of $88.66. Cincinnati Financial closed at $90.26 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on Core Scientific Inc CORZ. The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Core Scientific. Core Scientific earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Core Scientific shows a 52-week-high of $11.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.39.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies Corp DVAX. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Dynavax Technologies. For the second quarter, Dynavax Technologies had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.48 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Dynavax Technologies closed at $9.93 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc ARCO with an Overweight rating. The price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings is set to $9.00. For the second quarter, Arcos Dorados Holdings had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.10. Arcos Dorados Holdings closed at $6.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on Swvl Holdings Corp SWVL with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Swvl Hldgs is set to $1.50. NoneThe current stock performance of Swvl Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $11.40 and a 52-week-low of $0.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.75.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co LEV with a Buy rating. The price target for Lion Electric is set to $5.00. In the second quarter, Lion Electric showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lion Electric shows a 52-week-high of $10.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.87.

Stifel initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream LLC ENLC with a Buy rating. The price target for EnLink Midstream is set to $12.50. In the second quarter, EnLink Midstream showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of EnLink Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $11.85 and a 52-week-low of $6.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.10.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Guild Holdings Co GHLD with a Buy rating. The price target for Guild Holdings is set to $15.00. For the second quarter, Guild Holdings had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.51 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. Guild Holdings closed at $9.53 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.