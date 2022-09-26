Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2022

Upgrades

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Ameresco Inc AMRC was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Ameresco had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.73 and a 52-week-low of $40.73. At the end of the last trading period, Ameresco closed at $65.02.

Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Adtran Inc ADTN from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Adtran had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.47 and a 52-week-low of $16.30. At the end of the last trading period, Adtran closed at $18.11.

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Methanex Corp MEOH was changed from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. In the second quarter, Methanex showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.79 and a 52-week-low of $28.73. At the end of the last trading period, Methanex closed at $28.97.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Chegg Inc CHGG was changed from Hold to Buy. Chegg earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.64 and a 52-week-low of $15.66. Chegg closed at $18.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Helmerich & Payne Inc HP from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Helmerich & Payne showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.59 and a 52-week-low of $23.83. Helmerich & Payne closed at $35.48 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Planet Fitness Inc PLNT was changed from Market Perform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, Planet Fitness had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Planet Fitness shows a 52-week-high of $97.33 and a 52-week-low of $54.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.88.

Downgrades

SMBC Nikko downgraded the previous rating for DLocal Ltd DLO from Neutral to Underperform. DLocal earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DLocal shows a 52-week-high of $36.88 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.62.

For Paymentus Holdings Inc PAY, SMBC Nikko downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Paymentus Holdings showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.39. At the end of the last trading period, Paymentus Holdings closed at $9.68.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Lyft Inc LYFT from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Lyft had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Lyft shows a 52-week-high of $46.64 and a 52-week-low of $11.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.99.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc NEX from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, NexTier Oilfield had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.56. NexTier Oilfield closed at $6.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Core Laboratories NV CLB from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Core Laboratories had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.83 and a 52-week-low of $13.75. Core Laboratories closed at $13.91 at the end of the last trading period.

For Immunovant Inc IMVT, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Immunovant had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Immunovant shows a 52-week-high of $8.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.88.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Safe Bulkers Inc SB from Buy to Hold. Safe Bulkers earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.12 and a 52-week-low of $2.70. Safe Bulkers closed at $2.77 at the end of the last trading period.

For Golden Ocean Group Ltd GOGL, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Golden Ocean Group earned $0.81 in the second quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Golden Ocean Group shows a 52-week-high of $16.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.28.

For Diana Shipping Inc DSX, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Diana Shipping earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.31. At the end of the last trading period, Diana Shipping closed at $4.22.

For Sotera Health Co SHC, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. Sotera Health earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sotera Health shows a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.34.

Initiations

With an Overweight rating, Capital One initiated coverage on Executive Network Partnering Corp ENPC. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Executive Network.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc NBIX with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set to $110.00. Neurocrine Biosciences earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.26 and a 52-week-low of $71.88. At the end of the last trading period, Neurocrine Biosciences closed at $103.50.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERE. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg. In the second quarter, Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $41.46 and a 52-week-low of $19.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.21.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on American Rebel Holdings Inc AREB. The price target seems to have been set at $1.50 for American Rebel Holdings. For the second quarter, American Rebel Holdings had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.15. The current stock performance of American Rebel Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $4.20 and a 52-week-low of $0.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.35.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Farfetch Ltd FTCH with a Sell rating. The price target for Farfetch is set to $6.00. In the second quarter, Farfetch showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Farfetch shows a 52-week-high of $35.26 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.57.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson PLC WTW with an Outperform rating. The price target for Willis Towers Watson is set to $288.00. In the second quarter, Willis Towers Watson showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $2.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $244.73 and a 52-week-low of $187.89. Willis Towers Watson closed at $200.34 at the end of the last trading period.

