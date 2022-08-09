Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2022

Upgrades
- For Nutrien Ltd NTR, Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Nutrien earned $5.85 in the second quarter, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.25 and a 52-week-low of $67.23. At the end of the last trading period, Nutrien closed at $85.53.
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the previous rating for Inspirato Incorporated ISPO from Neutral to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. At the end of the last trading period, Inspirato closed at $4.94.
- For Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of Restaurant Brands Intl shows a 52-week-high of $61.79 and a 52-week-low of $46.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.25.
- For Brunswick Corp BC, BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Brunswick had an EPS of $2.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.43 and a 52-week-low of $61.89. At the end of the last trading period, Brunswick closed at $79.98.
- For Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV, SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Myovant Sciences earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.67. At the end of the last trading period, Myovant Sciences closed at $15.67.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Tyson Foods Inc TSN from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Tyson Foods showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.72 and a 52-week-low of $78.68. At the end of the last trading period, Tyson Foods closed at $80.10.
Downgrades
- Hovde Group downgraded the previous rating for Professional Holding Corp PFHD from Outperform to Market Perform. Professional Holding earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.25 and a 52-week-low of $18.67. At the end of the last trading period, Professional Holding closed at $29.65.
- For Rover Group Inc ROVR, Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Rover Group had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of Rover Group shows a 52-week-high of $10.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.85.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for The Carlyle Group Inc CG was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Carlyle Group had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The current stock performance of Carlyle Group shows a 52-week-high of $56.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.29.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for CyberOptics Corp CYBE from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, CyberOptics had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current stock performance of CyberOptics shows a 52-week-high of $53.14 and a 52-week-low of $30.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.03.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Quanterix Corp QTRX was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Quanterix earned $0.67 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.32 and a 52-week-low of $14.58. At the end of the last trading period, Quanterix closed at $16.49.
- According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Volta Inc VLTA was changed from Buy to Neutral. Volta earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $4.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. Volta closed at $2.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Turtle Beach Corp HEAR from Buy to Neutral. Turtle Beach earned $0.77 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Turtle Beach shows a 52-week-high of $25.33 and a 52-week-low of $11.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.98.
- Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc AAWW from Buy to Hold. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs earned $3.36 in the second quarter, compared to $4.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.00 and a 52-week-low of $58.70. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs closed at $100.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Charter Communications Inc CHTR from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $8.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.29. The current stock performance of Charter Communications shows a 52-week-high of $653.09 and a 52-week-low of $407.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $464.05.
- Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating for Paltalk Inc PALT from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.76. Paltalk closed at $1.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Global Blood Therapeutics earned $1.26 in the second quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.02 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $66.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for LivePerson Inc LPSN was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, LivePerson had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.96 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. At the end of the last trading period, LivePerson closed at $16.57.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Turtle Beach Corp HEAR was changed from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, Turtle Beach had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.33 and a 52-week-low of $11.49. Turtle Beach closed at $13.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.95 and a 52-week-low of $42.51. At the end of the last trading period, CRISPR Therapeutics closed at $81.39.
- For Nike Inc NKE, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nike shows a 52-week-high of $167.91 and a 52-week-low of $99.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $114.00.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR from Hold to Sell. In the second quarter, Palantir Technologies showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.84 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. At the end of the last trading period, Palantir Technologies closed at $9.82.
- According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Winnebago Industries Inc WGO was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Winnebago Industries showed an EPS of $4.13, compared to $2.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.88 and a 52-week-low of $43.05. At the end of the last trading period, Winnebago Industries closed at $63.06.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Avalara Inc AVLR was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Avalara showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.34 and a 52-week-low of $66.39. Avalara closed at $91.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, Baird downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond had an EPS of $2.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Bed Bath & Beyond shows a 52-week-high of $30.06 and a 52-week-low of $4.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.41.
- For Hamilton Lane Inc HLNE, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hamilton Lane showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hamilton Lane shows a 52-week-high of $105.23 and a 52-week-low of $61.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.46.
- For Tandem Diabetes Care Inc TNDM, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. Tandem Diabetes Care earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.64 and a 52-week-low of $52.08. At the end of the last trading period, Tandem Diabetes Care closed at $60.10.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Aemetis Inc AMTX from Buy to Hold. Aemetis earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aemetis shows a 52-week-high of $16.06 and a 52-week-low of $4.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.12.
Initiations
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang Inc CPNG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coupang is set to $26.00. In the first quarter, Coupang showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.98. At the end of the last trading period, Coupang closed at $19.20.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI with a Buy rating. The price target for Rigetti Computing is set to $10.00. In the first quarter, Rigetti Computing showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. At the end of the last trading period, Rigetti Computing closed at $4.55.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group Inc FNCH with a Buy rating. The price target for Finch Therapeutics Group is set to $17.00. In the first quarter, Finch Therapeutics Group showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.71. Finch Therapeutics Group closed at $2.41 at the end of the last trading period.
