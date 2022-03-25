Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2022

Upgrades

For Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARIS), Capital One upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.16 and a 52-week-low of $10.06. At the end of the last trading period, Aris Water Solutions closed at $18.55.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) from Sell to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.97 and a 52-week-low of $59.58. Rio Tinto closed at $78.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH), Societe Generale upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Farfetch had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Farfetch closed at $15.51 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For AutoWeb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO), Lake Street downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, AutoWeb had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. AutoWeb closed at $2.43 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Airspan Networks Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $5.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.00.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Waterdrop Inc (NYSE:WDH) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. At the end of the last trading period, Waterdrop closed at $1.63.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was changed from Buy to Hold. Carnival earned $1.66 in the first quarter, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carnival shows a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $14.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.49.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Postal Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:PSTL) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Postal Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.27 and a 52-week-low of $15.83. Postal Realty Trust closed at $17.41 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSEY) from Outperform to Sector Perform. The current stock performance of Diversey Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $18.61 and a 52-week-low of $6.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.65.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) from Outperform to Market Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. At the end of the last trading period, Marketwise closed at $5.68.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Titan Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TMDI) from Outperform to Perform. Titan Medical earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.47. At the end of the last trading period, Titan Medical closed at $0.59.

Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for The Honest Co Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) from Buy to Neutral. Honest Co earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.01. At the end of the last trading period, Honest Co closed at $6.04.

For Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Switch had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Switch shows a 52-week-high of $30.27 and a 52-week-low of $15.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.24.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. CommScope Hldg Co earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CommScope Hldg Co shows a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $6.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.39.

For MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, MEI Pharma showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MEI Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $3.91 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.81.

For ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ORIC Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.94. ORIC Pharmaceuticals closed at $4.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) from Outperform to Neutral. Prudential Financial earned $3.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.22 and a 52-week-low of $87.84. Prudential Financial closed at $119.16 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Axalta Coating Sys showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.20 and a 52-week-low of $21.67. Axalta Coating Sys closed at $24.52 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for HIVE Blockchain is set to $2.80. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. HIVE Blockchain closed at $2.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Modular Medical is set to $8.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.80. Modular Medical closed at $4.00 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE). The price target seems to have been set at $1.00 for REE Automotive. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. At the end of the last trading period, REE Automotive closed at $2.20.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on APi Group Corp (NYSE:APG) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for APi Gr is set to $24.00. For the fourth quarter, APi Gr had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.84 and a 52-week-low of $18.37. At the end of the last trading period, APi Gr closed at $21.23.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG). The price target seems to have been set at $340.00 for Intuitive Surgical. For the fourth quarter, Intuitive Surgical had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The current stock performance of Intuitive Surgical shows a 52-week-high of $1087.01 and a 52-week-low of $254.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $281.08.

With a Sell rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS). The price target seems to have been set at $253.00 for Ansys. For the fourth quarter, Ansys had an EPS of $2.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $413.89 and a 52-week-low of $258.00. Ansys closed at $310.96 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for TeraWulf. TeraWulf earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TeraWulf shows a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.28.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Amcor is set to $12.00. Amcor earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.92 and a 52-week-low of $10.66. Amcor closed at $11.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY). The price target seems to have been set at $227.00 for Avery Dennison. For the fourth quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $2.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.24 and a 52-week-low of $156.51. At the end of the last trading period, Avery Dennison closed at $166.82.

