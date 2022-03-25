 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2022

Upgrades

For Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARIS), Capital One upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.16 and a 52-week-low of $10.06. At the end of the last trading period, Aris Water Solutions closed at $18.55.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) from Sell to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.97 and a 52-week-low of $59.58. Rio Tinto closed at $78.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH), Societe Generale upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Farfetch had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Farfetch closed at $15.51 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For AutoWeb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO), Lake Street downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, AutoWeb had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. AutoWeb closed at $2.43 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Airspan Networks Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $5.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.00.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Waterdrop Inc (NYSE:WDH) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. At the end of the last trading period, Waterdrop closed at $1.63.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was changed from Buy to Hold. Carnival earned $1.66 in the first quarter, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carnival shows a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $14.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.49.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Postal Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:PSTL) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Postal Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.27 and a 52-week-low of $15.83. Postal Realty Trust closed at $17.41 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSEY) from Outperform to Sector Perform. The current stock performance of Diversey Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $18.61 and a 52-week-low of $6.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.65.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) from Outperform to Market Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. At the end of the last trading period, Marketwise closed at $5.68.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Titan Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TMDI) from Outperform to Perform. Titan Medical earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.47. At the end of the last trading period, Titan Medical closed at $0.59.

Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for The Honest Co Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) from Buy to Neutral. Honest Co earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.01. At the end of the last trading period, Honest Co closed at $6.04.

For Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Switch had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Switch shows a 52-week-high of $30.27 and a 52-week-low of $15.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.24.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. CommScope Hldg Co earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CommScope Hldg Co shows a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $6.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.39.

For MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, MEI Pharma showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MEI Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $3.91 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.81.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, MEI Pharma had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of MEI Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $3.91 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.81.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for The Honest Co Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Honest Co showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.01. Honest Co closed at $6.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ORIC Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.94. ORIC Pharmaceuticals closed at $4.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) from Outperform to Neutral. Prudential Financial earned $3.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.22 and a 52-week-low of $87.84. Prudential Financial closed at $119.16 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Axalta Coating Sys showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.20 and a 52-week-low of $21.67. Axalta Coating Sys closed at $24.52 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, MEI Pharma showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MEI Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $3.91 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.81.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for HIVE Blockchain is set to $2.80. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. HIVE Blockchain closed at $2.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Modular Medical is set to $8.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.80. Modular Medical closed at $4.00 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE). The price target seems to have been set at $1.00 for REE Automotive. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. At the end of the last trading period, REE Automotive closed at $2.20.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on APi Group Corp (NYSE:APG) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for APi Gr is set to $24.00. For the fourth quarter, APi Gr had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.84 and a 52-week-low of $18.37. At the end of the last trading period, APi Gr closed at $21.23.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG). The price target seems to have been set at $340.00 for Intuitive Surgical. For the fourth quarter, Intuitive Surgical had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The current stock performance of Intuitive Surgical shows a 52-week-high of $1087.01 and a 52-week-low of $254.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $281.08.

With a Sell rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS). The price target seems to have been set at $253.00 for Ansys. For the fourth quarter, Ansys had an EPS of $2.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $413.89 and a 52-week-low of $258.00. Ansys closed at $310.96 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for TeraWulf. TeraWulf earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TeraWulf shows a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.28.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Amcor is set to $12.00. Amcor earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.92 and a 52-week-low of $10.66. Amcor closed at $11.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY). The price target seems to have been set at $227.00 for Avery Dennison. For the fourth quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $2.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.24 and a 52-week-low of $156.51. At the end of the last trading period, Avery Dennison closed at $166.82.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Latest Ratings for ARIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ARIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (RIO + ARIS)

Here's How Apple Looks To Reduce Carbon Footprint While Manufacturing iPhone SE
Why Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Is Rising Today
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Monday, March 14
Rio Tinto Offers To Buy Turquoise Hill Resources For $2.7B: Bloomberg
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher; Crude Oil Down 4%
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media On Thursday, March 10th
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com