Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 11:07am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2022

Upgrades

Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Stryker had an EPS of $2.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.81. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $281.16 and a 52-week-low of $227.84. Stryker closed at $254.34 at the end of the last trading period.

For Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Edwards Lifesciences earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $131.73 and a 52-week-low of $78.44. Edwards Lifesciences closed at $106.15 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. KE Holdings earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.49 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. KE Holdings closed at $9.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Wingstop had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Wingstop shows a 52-week-high of $187.35 and a 52-week-low of $110.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.24.

For Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Magna International showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Magna International shows a 52-week-high of $104.28 and a 52-week-low of $54.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.33.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from Hold to Buy. Novo Nordisk earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.35 and a 52-week-low of $66.59. At the end of the last trading period, Novo Nordisk closed at $102.45.

For Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Micron Technology earned $2.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Micron Technology shows a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.11.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Starbucks had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $78.92. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $83.12.

For Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical showed an EPS of $1.79, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $133.82 and a 52-week-low of $61.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical closed at $63.69 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.16 and a 52-week-low of $15.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $23.05 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Host Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. At the end of the last trading period, Host Hotels & Resorts closed at $18.15.

Downgrades

According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Johnson & Johnson had an EPS of $2.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.92 and a 52-week-low of $155.72. Johnson & Johnson closed at $176.14 at the end of the last trading period.

Alliance Global Partners downgraded the previous rating for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) from Buy to Neutral. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Entasis Therapeutics Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $3.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.86.

For SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of SoFi Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.20.

National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, SSR Mining had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The current stock performance of SSR Mining shows a 52-week-high of $22.45 and a 52-week-low of $13.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.23.

Initiations

SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Jounce Therapeutics is set to $17.00. Jounce Therapeutics earned $0.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.03. Jounce Therapeutics closed at $6.89 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ:INBX). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Inhibrx. For the fourth quarter, Inhibrx had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of Inhibrx shows a 52-week-high of $47.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.18.

With a Buy rating, Spartan Securities Group initiated coverage on BitNile Holdings Inc (AMEX:NILE). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for BitNile Holdings. In the third quarter, BitNile Holdings showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1.76 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. BitNile Holdings closed at $0.53 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Cepton Inc (NASDAQ:CPTN). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Cepton. The current stock performance of Cepton shows a 52-week-high of $80.16 and a 52-week-low of $4.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.28.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Unicycive Therapeutics is set to $3.00. For the third quarter, Unicycive Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Unicycive Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $8.73 and a 52-week-low of $0.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.07.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gladstone Commercial is set to $24.00. Gladstone Commercial earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.13 and a 52-week-low of $18.94. At the end of the last trading period, Gladstone Commercial closed at $21.49.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG). The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Constellation Energy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.57 and a 52-week-low of $42.18. Constellation Energy closed at $51.29 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) with a Hold rating. Expeditors International earned $2.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $137.80 and a 52-week-low of $97.37. At the end of the last trading period, Expeditors International closed at $99.49.

