Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
December 1, 2021 10:08 am
Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (NYSE:ASR) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Southeast Airport Group showed an EPS of $2.91, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.37 and a 52-week-low of $148.67. At the end of the last trading period, Southeast Airport Group closed at $182.75.
  • According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Ardelyx showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.23 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. Ardelyx closed at $1.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, DoorDash had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $257.25 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. DoorDash closed at $178.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was changed from Hold to Buy. Eni earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eni shows a 52-week-high of $29.76 and a 52-week-low of $19.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.39.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Capital One Financial showed an EPS of $6.86, compared to $5.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Capital One Financial shows a 52-week-high of $177.95 and a 52-week-low of $85.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $140.53.
  • For Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Regency Centers had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.06 and a 52-week-low of $43.49. Regency Centers closed at $69.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Federal Realty Investment had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.56 and a 52-week-low of $81.85. Federal Realty Investment closed at $122.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. Brixmor Property Group earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.27. At the end of the last trading period, Brixmor Property Group closed at $22.74.
  • For Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Lennar had an EPS of $3.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.39 and a 52-week-low of $70.97. Lennar closed at $105.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. DTE Energy earned $1.72 in the third quarter, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.43 and a 52-week-low of $108.22. At the end of the last trading period, DTE Energy closed at $108.34.
  • For Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Immunogen had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.88 and a 52-week-low of $4.72. At the end of the last trading period, Immunogen closed at $6.17.

Downgrades

  • For BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. BeyondSpring earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. BeyondSpring closed at $12.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Hello Gr showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.99 and a 52-week-low of $10.05. Hello Gr closed at $11.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, D.R. Horton had an EPS of $3.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.24. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of $106.89 and a 52-week-low of $64.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.70.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) was changed from Neutral to Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.63. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $14.55.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, American Water Works Co showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $189.35 and a 52-week-low of $131.01. At the end of the last trading period, American Water Works Co closed at $168.57.

Initiations

  • Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for RBC Bearings is set to $220.00. RBC Bearings earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $250.52 and a 52-week-low of $160.51. At the end of the last trading period, RBC Bearings closed at $197.69.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alkermes is set to $22.00. Alkermes earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.02. Alkermes closed at $21.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) with a Buy rating. The price target for CVS Health is set to $110.00. For the third quarter, CVS Health had an EPS of $1.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.57 and a 52-week-low of $67.06. At the end of the last trading period, CVS Health closed at $89.06.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) with a Sell rating. Genmab earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $30.10. Genmab closed at $38.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vertex Energy is set to $13.00. In the third quarter, Vertex Energy showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vertex Energy shows a 52-week-high of $14.32 and a 52-week-low of $0.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.92.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Caribou Biosciences.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRMY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Harmony Biosciences is set to $55.00. In the third quarter, Harmony Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Harmony Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $48.50 and a 52-week-low of $25.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.09.

