Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Wells Fargo upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Market Perform to Outperform. Gilead rose 0.6% to $66.65 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) from Neutral to Overweight. Crocs rose 7% to $22.43 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) from Sell to Neutral. Bruker shares fell 1.4% to close at $49.16 on Friday.
- Jefferies upgraded EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Hold to Buy. EnLink Midstream shares rose 1% to $10.54 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) from Neutral to Overweight. Brinker shares rose 1.4% to $39.25 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) from Neutral to Buy. Hillenbrand shares rose 2.8% to $34.80 in pre-market trading
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) from Sell to Neutral. Alkermes shares fell 1.8% to close at $22.53 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Buy to Neutral. Tiffany fell 1.1% to $93.62 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from Outperform to Neutral. Spirit AeroSystems shares fell 2.1% to $74.10 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) from Neutral to Underperform. American Water Works shares fell 0.5% to $116.00 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from Buy to Neutral. Hilton Worldwide shares fell 1.2% to close at $99.54 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) from Buy to Hold. WageWorks shares fell 0.4% to $50.70 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Teva shares fell 4.8% to $8.81 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Omnicom shares fell 1.2% to close at $84.69 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Neutral to Sell. Quest Diagnostics shares fell 0.5% to close at $102.98 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Mettler-Toledo shares fell 2.2% to close at $835.44 on Friday.
- UBS downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Buy to Neutral. GE shares fell 0.9% to $10.28 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Grocery Outlet is set to $32. Grocery Outlet shares closed at $33.81 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Stoke Therapeutics is set to $35. Stoke Therapeutics shares closed at $26.98 on Friday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRVL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Prevail Therapeutics is set to $25. Prevail Therapeutics shares closed at $11.62 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for ENDRA Life is set to $6. ENDRA Life shares closed at $1.51 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Slack is set to $45. Slack shares closed at $33.73 on Friday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) with an Outperform rating. Atreca shares closed at $16.63 on Friday.
- Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Aqua America Inc (NYSE: WTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aqua America is set to $45. Aqua America shares closed at $41.00 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Atmos Energy is set to $119. Atmos Energy shares closed at $106.46 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Personalis is set to $29. Personalis closed at $25.34 on Friday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) with an Outperform rating. Marvell shares closed at $25.40 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.