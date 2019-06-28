Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2019 9:24am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Chesapeake Energy shares rose 3.2% to $1.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from Perform to Outperform. AutoZone fell 0.2% to close at $1,084.08 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) from Neutral to Buy. Procter & Gamble rose 1.4% to $111.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Underperform to Market Perform. KB Home shares rose 0.1% to $25.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham upgraded Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) from Hold to Buy. SMART Global fell 5.1% to $20.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Janney Capital upgraded Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) from Neutral to Buy. Avid Bioservices shares rose 16.3% to $4.65 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Office Props IT shares rose 3.1% to close at $25.16 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Burberry Group plc (OTC: BURBY) from Sell to Neutral. Burberry shares rose 1.9% to close at $22.76 on Thursday.
  • National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Yamana Gold rose 2.4% to $2.53 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Overweight to Neutral. Biogen shares fell 1.5% to $236.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) from Overweight to Neutral. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2% to $28.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Darden Restaurants shares rose 0.2% to $121.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) from Neutral to Sell. Live Nation Entertainment fell 0.1% to $66.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Janney Capital downgraded Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) from Buy to Neutral. Unitil shares fell 0.4% to close at $59.79 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) from Neutral to Underweight. Sogou shares fell 3.5% to $4.12 in pre-market trading.
  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) from Buy to Neutral. Hydrogenics shares fell 3.2% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Wingstop shares fell 1.8% to $93.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham downgraded Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) from Strong Buy to Buy. Inogen shares rose 1.8% to close at $65.49 on Thursday.
  • Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Buy to Neutral. CarMax shares fell 0.4% to $86.50 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne is set to $50. Aerojet Rocketdyne closed at $43.18 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for BJ's Restaurants is set to $51. BJ's Restaurants closed at $43.00 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for StoneCo is set to $33. StoneCo shares closed at $28.80 on Thursday.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rapid7 is set to $70. Rapid7 shares closed at $55.79 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Plantronics is set to $50. Plantronics shares closed at $36.17 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Novocure is set to $75. Novocure shares closed at $60.85 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) with a Hold rating. The price target for Texas Roadhouse is set to $56. Texas Roadhouse shares closed at $54.42 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) with a Buy rating. Diamondback Energy shares closed at $107.49 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Evolus is set to $16. Evolus closed at $14.37 on Thursday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) with a Buy rating. Alteryx shares closed at $107.53 on Thursday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

