Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Louisiana-Pacific rose 2.2% to $25.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Maxim Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Hold to Buy. Red Robin shares rose 2.1% to $34.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Summit Insights Group upgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Hold to Buy. Broadcom shares fell 10.2% to $253.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) from Hold to Buy. Bluegreen Vacations shares rose 16.3% to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Harmonic shares rose 0.2% to close at $5.10 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from Perform to Outperform. BJ's Restaurants shares rose 1.3% to close at $41.44 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Norbord Inc (NYSE: OSB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Norbord shares rose 2.6% to $22.10 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Charter Equity downgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Buy to Market Perform. Broadcom shares fell 9.8% to $254.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Strong Buy to Outperform. CommScope shares fell 1.3% to $16.19 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) from Neutral to Underweight. Melinta Therapeutics shares rose 2.2% to close at $1.86 on Thursday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) from Hold to Sell. Barnes shares rose 1.8% to close at $56.23 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) from Overweight to Neutral. Ashland shares rose 2.4% to $82.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) from Overweight to Neutral. Aon rose 0.2% to close at $189.68 on Thursday.
  • Citi downgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Buy to Neutral. Transocean shares fell 1.9% to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDSO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Medidata shares fell 0.2% to $91.30 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) from Hold to Sell. Astronics shares fell 3.4% to $42.70 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Comcast is set to $50. Comcast closed at $41.69 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) with an Outperform rating. Investors Real Estate Trust shares closed at $60.25 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Yunji Inc (NASDAQ: YJ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Yunji is set to $14. Yunji shares closed at $10.72 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Herc Holdings is set to $50. Herc Holdings closed at $39.86 on Thursday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on ING Groep NV ADR (NYSE: ING) with an Underweight rating. ING closed at $11.15 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Republic Bank is set to $105. First Republic Bank shares closed at $96.34 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for XBiotech is set to $13. XBiotech shares closed at $6.99 on Thursday.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Charter Communications is set to $480. Charter Communications shares closed at $389.72 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) with a Hold rating. The price target for National Vision is set to $26. National Vision shares closed at $30.26 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) with a Buy rating. The price target for Western Midstream Partners is set to $34. Western Midstream Partners shares closed at $29.49 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASH + AON)

Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVGOMaintains310.0
AJGMaintains100.0
RRGBUpgrades49.0
FASTMaintains31.0
AVDLUpgrades6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hematology And Rheumatology Conference Presentations Take The Spotlight, Eton In-Licenses Epilepsy Drug NDA