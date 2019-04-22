Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 22, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Rent-A-Center shares rose 0.33 percent to close at $21.37 on Thursday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) from Neutral to Overweight. Neurocrine Biosciences shares fell 3.34 percent to close at $78.43 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) from Hold to Buy. Manhattan Associates shares rose 3 percent to $59.02 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) from Neutral to Buy. IPG Photonics shares rose 0.99 percent to close at $175.48 on Thursday.
- Needham upgraded Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) from Hold to Buy. Caleres shares rose 1.55 percent to close at $27.55 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Neutral to Buy. Lam Research shares rose 0.9 percent to $196.42 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) from Underweight to Neutral. Viavi Solutions shares fell 1.01 percent to close at $12.69 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) from Overweight to Neutral. Sensata shares rose 1.49 percent to close at $51.25 on Thursday.
- Bank of America downgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) from Buy to Neutral. NiSource shares fell 0.7 percent to $27.37 in pre-market trading.
- Seaport Global downgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from Buy to Neutral. ONEOK shares fell 0.1 percent to $69.07 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Autoliv shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $86.75 on Thursday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from In-Line to Underperform. Tesla shares fell 1.7 percent to $268.57 in pre-market trading.
- PiperJaffray downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) from Overweight to Neutral. Santander Consumer shares fell 0.75 percent to close at $22.53 on Thursday.
- Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Buy to Neutral. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 0.6 percent to $62.20 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) from Buy to Sell. GrafTech International shares fell 0.36 percent to close at $13.93 on Thursday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Outperform to Market Perform. D.R. Horton shares rose 1.42 percent to close at $46.42 on Thursday.
- Baird downgraded Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) from Outperform to Neutral. Dover shares rose 1.01 percent to close at $97.78 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Six Flags is set to $56. Six Flags shares closed at $50.65 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: GHM) with a Buy rating. Outlook Therapeutics closed at $1.59 on Thursday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Retrophin is set to $36. Retrophin shares closed at $20.05 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Precision BioSciences is set to $23. Precision BioSciences shares closed at $12.18 on Thursday.
- Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agenus is set to $5. Agenus shares closed at $2.53 on Thursday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: WTRE) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Watford Hldg is set to $29. Watford Hldg shares closed at $28.15 on Thursday.
