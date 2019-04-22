Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2019 8:55am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Rent-A-Center shares rose 0.33 percent to close at $21.37 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) from Neutral to Overweight. Neurocrine Biosciences shares fell 3.34 percent to close at $78.43 on Thursday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) from Hold to Buy. Manhattan Associates shares rose 3 percent to $59.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) from Neutral to Buy. IPG Photonics shares rose 0.99 percent to close at $175.48 on Thursday.
  • Needham upgraded Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) from Hold to Buy. Caleres shares rose 1.55 percent to close at $27.55 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Neutral to Buy. Lam Research shares rose 0.9 percent to $196.42 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) from Underweight to Neutral. Viavi Solutions shares fell 1.01 percent to close at $12.69 on Thursday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) from Overweight to Neutral. Sensata shares rose 1.49 percent to close at $51.25 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America downgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) from Buy to Neutral. NiSource shares fell 0.7 percent to $27.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Seaport Global downgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from Buy to Neutral. ONEOK shares fell 0.1 percent to $69.07 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Autoliv shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $86.75 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from In-Line to Underperform. Tesla shares fell 1.7 percent to $268.57 in pre-market trading.
  • PiperJaffray downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) from Overweight to Neutral. Santander Consumer shares fell 0.75 percent to close at $22.53 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Buy to Neutral. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 0.6 percent to $62.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) from Buy to Sell. GrafTech International shares fell 0.36 percent to close at $13.93 on Thursday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Outperform to Market Perform. D.R. Horton shares rose 1.42 percent to close at $46.42 on Thursday.
  • Baird downgraded Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) from Outperform to Neutral. Dover shares rose 1.01 percent to close at $97.78 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Six Flags is set to $56. Six Flags shares closed at $50.65 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: GHM) with a Buy rating. Outlook Therapeutics closed at $1.59 on Thursday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Retrophin is set to $36. Retrophin shares closed at $20.05 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Precision BioSciences is set to $23. Precision BioSciences shares closed at $12.18 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agenus is set to $5. Agenus shares closed at $2.53 on Thursday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: WTRE) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Watford Hldg is set to $29. Watford Hldg shares closed at $28.15 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGEN + ALV)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICBKSandler O'NeillUpgrades20.0
DTILJefferiesInitiates Coverage On0.0
MTNJefferiesDowngrades233.0
AKAMNeedhamInitiates Coverage On95.0
AQSTH.C. WainwrightInitiates Coverage On0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tesla's Weekend Starts With Board Shakeup, Ends With Car Explosion

This Day In Market History: Oklahoma Land Rush Draws Thousands Of Settlers