Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 24, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Etsy shares rose 0.3 percent to $42.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Overweight. PACCAR shares rose 1.1 percent to $58.00 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) from Neutral to Buy. DISH shares rose 0.7 percent to $32.00 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) from Sell to Neutral. Bank OZK shares fell 1.1 percent to close at $25.16 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Whiting Petroleum shares rose 1.6 percent to $39.02 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Hold to Buy. Lululemon shares rose 1.9 percent to $140.00 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from Neutral to Conviction Buy. Lockheed Martin shares rose 2.1 percent to $328.24 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Sell to Neutral. PulteGroup shares rose 0.8 percent to $22.57 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) from Underweight to Neutral. 3D Systems shares rose 4.3 percent to $17.40 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) from Neutral to Overweight. Avery Dennison shares rose 1.2 percent to $93.53 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from Buy to Hold. Yum Brands shares fell 0.7 percent to $88.23 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE: ADSW) from Buy to Neutral. Advanced Disposal Services shares fell 1.57 percent to close at $26.30 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) from Neutral to Underweight. Arbor Realty Trust shares fell 2.21 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cabot Oil shares rose 1.9 percent to $23.16 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Buy to Hold. Wingstop shares fell 2 percent to $68.29 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) from Hold to Underperform. Sally Beauty shares rose 3.14 percent to close at $18.05 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Gulfport Energy shares fell 0.4 percent to $10.22 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) from Buy to Neutral. Republic Services shares closed at $70.95 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) with a Buy rating. The price target for i3 Verticals is set to $26. i3 Verticals shares closed at $21.19 on Tuesday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $350. Tesla shares closed at $294.14 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Eli Lilly is set to $119. Eli Lilly shares closed at $110.39 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for HyreCar is set to $4. HyreCar closed at $2.30 on Tuesday.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is set to $66. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares closed at $50.65 on Tuesday.
