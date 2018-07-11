Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from Underweight to Neutral. C.H. Robinson shares fell 0.20 percent to $85.71 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) from Hold to Buy. Conn's shares rose 3.06 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Motorola Solutions shares fell 0.24 percent to $118.35 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) from Neutral to Buy. Texas Instruments shares fell 0.29 percent to $113.40 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Myriad Genetics shares rose 2.92 percent to $39.14 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded ABB Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ABB) from Underperform to Hold. ABB shares fell 1.51 percent to $21.59 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Tableau Software shares rose 0.56 percent to $104.47 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) from Market Perform to Outperform. TransDigm shares fell 0.15 percent to close at $352.37 on Tuesday.
- Barclays upgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. TripAdvisor shares rose 2.27 percent to $58.90 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) from Outperform to Neutral. Steven Madden shares rose 0.01 percent to $54.15 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USM) from Neutral to Underweight. United States Cellular shares fell 0.18 percent to close at $39.57 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham downgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Buy to Neutral. Copa Holdings shares dropped 1.01 percent to $97.41 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Yext shares fell 3.05 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Hess shares rose 0.56 percent to close at $69.60 on Tuesday.
- Macquarie downgraded Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from Outperform to Neutral. Liberty Global shares fell 0.65 percent to $29.10 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) from Neutral to Underweight. Werner shares fell 0.65 percent to close at $38.15 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.65 percent to close at $180.57 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) from Buy to Neutral. Vipshop shares fell 3.93 percent to $10.27 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from Buy to Neutral. Westlake Chemical shares fell 1.48 percent to $109.95 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Keurig Dr Pepper is set to $20. Keurig Dr Pepper shares closed at $22.19 on Tuesday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Facebook is set to $228. Facebook shares closed at $203.54 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Altice USA is set to $21. Altice USA shares closed at $18.86 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for New Relic is set to $105. New Relic shares closed at $103.89 on Tuesday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1,400. Alphabet shares closed at $1,167.14 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Netflix is set to $500. Netflix shares closed at $415.63 on Tuesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Myers Industries is set to $21. Myers Industries closed at $19.15 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Disney is set to $114. Disney closed at $106.03 on Tuesday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with a Reduce rating. The price target for Twitter is set to $31. Twitter shares closed at $43.75 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Verizon is set to $58. Verizon closed at $51.34 on Tuesday.
