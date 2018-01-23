Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Argus Research upgraded Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from Hold to Buy. Amgen shares rose 0.15 percent to $192.62 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dollar General rose 0.75 percent to $103.04 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) from Neutral to Outperform. Duke Energy shares rose 0.32 percent to $77.20 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) from Hold to Buy. CRISPR Therapeutics shares gained 7.82 percent to $36.39 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Underperform to Neutral. Exelon shares gained 0.92 percent to $38.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) from Equal-Weight to Overweigh. Altice USA shares rose 3.42 percent to $22.65 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. NetApp shares gained 0.68 percent to close at $63.52 on Monday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Central Garden shares rose 0.24 percent to close at $37.82 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) from Hold to Buy. Axcelis Technologies shares rose 2.5 percent to $26.65 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) from Neutral to Overweight. Triumph Bancorp shares rose 2.78 percent to close at $37.00 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Buy to Hold. Arista shares fell 2.17 percent to $269.70 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. HP shares fell 1.05 percent to $23.60 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: VR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Validus shares climbed 44.03 percent to close at $67.29 on Monday.
- Mizuho downgraded Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from Buy to Neutral. Southern shares fell 0.43 percent to $43.85 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Sanofi shares gained 1.23 percent to $43.73 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. GoPro shares dropped 7 percent to $5.86 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) from Neutral to Underperform. Sprint shares fell 0.94 percent to $5.27 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) from Buy to Hold. Juno Therapeutics shares fell 0.35 percent to $85.70 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Buy to Neutral. NetApp shares rose 0.25 percent to $63.68 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) from Buy to Hold. Bioverativ shares climbed 61.89 percent to close at $103.79 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Navistar is set to $48. Navistar shares closed at $44.75 on Monday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Jack Henry is set to $118. Jack Henry shares closed at $125.32 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) with a Hold rating. The price target for Jack Henry is set to $39. Mobile Mini shares closed at $36.90 on Monday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) with a Neutral rating. Lennox shares closed at $215.62 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Simply Good Foods is set to $16. Simply Good Foods shares closed at $14.13 on Monday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Global Blood Therapeutics is set to $80. Global Blood Therapeutics shares closed at $56.35 on Monday.
- UBS initiated coverage on 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) with a Neutral rating. 3M shares closed at $247.30 on Monday.
