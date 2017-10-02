Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Neutral to Buy. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3.92 percent to $122.10 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Hold to Buy. Tiffany shares rose 0.92 percent to close at $91.78 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sarepta Therapeutics shares rose 3.4 percent to $46.88 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Hold to Buy. Seagate shares rose 0.58 percent to close at $33.17 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) from Neutral to Overweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.95 percent to $8.69 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital upgraded Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) from Neutral to Buy. Sunworks shares gained 5.1 percent to $1.65 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Citrix shares gained 0.16 percent to close at $76.82 on Thursday.
- Raymond James upgraded Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Select Comfort shares rose 0.39 percent to close at $31.05 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from Market Perform to Outperform. AbbVie shares gained 1 percent to $89.75 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Generac shares climbed 4.5 percent to $47.98 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Susquehanna downgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Positive to Neutral. Finish Line shares fell 1.08 percent to $11.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) from Buy to Hold. PepsiCo shares dropped 0.79 percent to $110.55 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from Buy to Neutral. Steel Dynamics shares fell 1.36 percent to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Neutral to Underperform. US Bancorp shares fell 0.54 percent to $53.30 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Outperform to Neutral. Western Digital shares dropped 1.74 percent to $84.90 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) from Buy to Hold. USG shares fell 1.53 percent to $32.15 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Buy to Neutral. Tractor Supply shares rose 0.29 percent to close at $63.29 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Union Pacific shares slipped 0.23 percent to $115.70 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from Buy to Neutral. Sanderson Farms shares rose 0.82 percent to close at $161.52 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. CSX shares rose 1.06 percent to close at $54.26 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mastercard is set to $163. Mastercard shares closed at $141.20 on Friday.
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Myriad Genetics is set to $31. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $36.18 on Friday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) with Neutral rating. The price target for Viper Energy is set to $18. Viper Energy shares closed at $18.64 on Friday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) with a Buy rating. The price target for Visa is set to $129. Visa shares closed at $105.24 on Friday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Micron is set to $43. Micron shares closed at $39.33 on Friday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for American Express is set to $92. American Express shares closed at $90.46 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Myomo is set to $12. Myomo shares closed at $6 on Friday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Paypal is set to $74. Paypal shares closed at $64.03 on Friday.
