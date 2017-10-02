Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2017 9:25am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Neutral to Buy. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3.92 percent to $122.10 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Hold to Buy. Tiffany shares rose 0.92 percent to close at $91.78 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sarepta Therapeutics shares rose 3.4 percent to $46.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Hold to Buy. Seagate shares rose 0.58 percent to close at $33.17 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) from Neutral to Overweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.95 percent to $8.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Chardan Capital upgraded Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) from Neutral to Buy. Sunworks shares gained 5.1 percent to $1.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Citrix shares gained 0.16 percent to close at $76.82 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Select Comfort shares rose 0.39 percent to close at $31.05 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from Market Perform to Outperform. AbbVie shares gained 1 percent to $89.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Generac shares climbed 4.5 percent to $47.98 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Susquehanna downgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Positive to Neutral. Finish Line shares fell 1.08 percent to $11.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Jefferies downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) from Buy to Hold. PepsiCo shares dropped 0.79 percent to $110.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from Buy to Neutral. Steel Dynamics shares fell 1.36 percent to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Neutral to Underperform. US Bancorp shares fell 0.54 percent to $53.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Outperform to Neutral. Western Digital shares dropped 1.74 percent to $84.90 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) from Buy to Hold. USG shares fell 1.53 percent to $32.15 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Buy to Neutral. Tractor Supply shares rose 0.29 percent to close at $63.29 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Union Pacific shares slipped 0.23 percent to $115.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from Buy to Neutral. Sanderson Farms shares rose 0.82 percent to close at $161.52 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. CSX shares rose 1.06 percent to close at $54.26 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mastercard is set to $163. Mastercard shares closed at $141.20 on Friday.
  • Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Myriad Genetics is set to $31. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $36.18 on Friday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) with Neutral rating. The price target for Viper Energy is set to $18. Viper Energy shares closed at $18.64 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) with a Buy rating. The price target for Visa is set to $129. Visa shares closed at $105.24 on Friday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Micron is set to $43. Micron shares closed at $39.33 on Friday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for American Express is set to $92. American Express shares closed at $90.46 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Myomo is set to $12. Myomo shares closed at $6 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Paypal is set to $74. Paypal shares closed at $64.03 on Friday.

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALNY + ABBV)

30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Looking For Jobs In The Marijuana Industry? These Events Might Be A Good Start
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 28
UBS Downgrades AbbVie; Here's What Changed Analysts' View
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on ALNY
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.