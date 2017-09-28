Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2017 9:08am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from Neutral to Buy. BlackRock shares rose 0.65 percent to $441.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Huntsman shares rose 0.97 percent to $27.20 in pre-market trading.
  • TD Securities upgraded Agrium Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AGU) from Hold to Buy. Agrium shares rose 0.82 percent to close at $107.92 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Encana Corp (USA) (NYSE: ECA) from Neutral to Outperform. Encana shares closed at $11.80 on Wednesday.
  • Lake Street upgraded Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) from Hold to Buy. Himax shares gained 2.38 percent to $10.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from Neutral to Buy. McDonald's shares rose 1.10 percent to $155.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) from Neutral to Overweight. Potbelly shares closed at $11.50 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) from Neutral to Buy. T. Rowe Price shares gained 0.28 percent to $88.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Aaron's shares closed at $41.37 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) from Hold to Buy. Evertec shares closed at $14.95 on Wednesday.


Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from Overweight to Neutral. DexCom shares dropped 27.7 percent to $48.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. trivago shares fell 2 percent to $10.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) from Buy to Hold. Pier 1 Imports shares fell 6.89 percent to $4.19 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Meritor shares closed at $26.61 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) from Buy to Neutral. Archer-Daniels Midland shares fell 0.02 percent to close at $43.05 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson downgraded Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: MBWM) from Buy to Neutral. Mercantile Bank shares closed at $35.63 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Outperform to Market Perform. Arista shares fell 0.88 percent to $184.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) from Conviction Buy to Neutral. Invesco shares closed at $34.40 on Wednesday.
  • Susquehanna downgraded AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) from Neutral to Negative. AutoNation shares dropped 0.06 percent to close at $48.28 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) from Buy to Neutral. Bunge shares closed at $70.78 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) with a Sell rating. The price target for Endo International is set to $7. Endo International shares closed at $9.04 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vistra Energy is set to $22. Vistra Energy shares closed at $18.70 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) with Neutral rating. The price target for Estee Lauder is set to $115. Estee Lauder shares closed at $108.52 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Diageo plc (ADR) (NYSE: DEO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Diageo is set to $152. Diageo shares closed at $130.58 on Wednesday.
  • Imperial Capital initiated coverage on EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EOG Resources is set to $115. EOG Resources shares closed at $97.32 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mediwound is set to $9. Mediwound shares closed at $4.90 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mallinckrodt is set to $55. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $35.39 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oxford Immunotec is set to $21. Oxford Immunotec shares closed at $16.76 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $26. Redfin closed at $40.11 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage of Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lear is set to $197. Lear shares closed at $172.69 on Wednesday.

