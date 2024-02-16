Tech Stocks Ease On Hot PPI, Yields Rise, Microsoft, Amazon Snap 5-Week Positive Streak: What's Driving Markets Friday?

Loading... Loading...

Wall Street paused for a breather Friday following a stronger-than-anticipated producer inflation report that once again caught investors off guard, echoing the heat of a similarly strong consumer inflation report earlier in the week.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for January 2024 saw a 0.3% month-over-month increase, surpassing the projected 0.1% surge, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged by 3.1% year-on-year, exceeding the forecasted 2.9%, highlighting the ongoing intensity of the inflation battle.

“The January inflation data vindicates the Fed’s wait-and-see approach,” Bank of America economist Stephen Juneau said in a note.

As a result, traders trimmed their expectations for Fed rate cuts, delaying the anticipated start to this summer. Yields surged higher, with the policy-sensitive two-year note yield climbing by over 10 basis points to reach 4.67%.

As of noon trading in New York, the S&P 500 showed minimal change for the day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lagged behind, potentially ending a five-week winning streak. A similar trend was observed with both Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN

Friday's Performance In Major Indices, ETFs

Major Indices & ETFs Price 1-day % chg S&P 500 5,020.44 -0.2% Dow Jones 38,675.17 -0.3% Nasdaq 100 17,749.70 -0.5% Russell 2000 2,044.70 -0.9%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was 0.2% lower to $500.96, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA fell 0.3% to $386.90 and the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ fell 0.5% to $432.16, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP, outperformed, up 0.5%, while the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC was the laggard, down 1.4%.

Friday's Stock Movers

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. BIO rose over 7%, marking the largest one-day rise among S&P 500 stocks after the company released stronger-than-expected results last quarter.

rose over 7%, marking the largest one-day rise among S&P 500 stocks after the company released stronger-than-expected results last quarter. Digital Realty Corp. Inc. DLR fell 7.6% after fourth-quarter results missed projections.

fell 7.6% after fourth-quarter results missed projections. Other companies reacting to earnings were Applied Materials Inc. AMAT , up 7%, Vulcan Materials Company VMC , Kinsale Capital Group Inc. KNSL , up 18%, The Trade Desk Inc. TTD , up 18%, Coinbase Global Inc. COIN , up 15%, Toast Inc. TOST , up 15%, ShockWave Medical Inc. SWAV , up 13%, Roku Inc. ROKU , down 23%, Dropbox Inc. DBX , down 21% and DoorDash Inc. DASH , down 9%.

