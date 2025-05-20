Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Shopping For Tesla, Netflix, UnitedHealth And More: 19 Stocks The Congresswoman Bought

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been actively buying stocks in 2025 and is back with more than a dozen more trades less than two weeks after her last disclosure.

Here's the latest transactions made by the congresswoman in May.

What Happened: Greene ranks 24th among the best-performing members of Congress based on their trades in 2024. The Congresswoman gained 30.2% for the year, outperforming the S&P 500 gain of 24.9%.

Greene recently disclosed over 50 new stock trades in early May, which came on top of some potentially perfectly timed trades that happened before President Donald Trump’s pause of tariffs, which sent the market soaring.

Here are Greene’s most recent trades made on May 14, per the Benzinga Government Trades page. All purchases made were listed as between $1,001 to $15,000 unless otherwise indicated.

UnitedHealth Group UNH : $15,000 to $50,000

: $15,000 to $50,000 Alphabet GOOG

Amgen Inc AMGN

Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Blackstone BX

Cardinal Health CAH

Chevron Corporation CVX

Corning Inc GLW

Dollar General Corporation DG

Eli Lilly LLY

Impinj Inc PI

MercadoLibre Inc MELI : $15,000 to $50,000

: $15,000 to $50,000 Meta Platforms META

Morgan Stanley MS

Netflix Inc NFLX

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

ServiceNow NOW

Tesla Inc TSLA

The Hershey Company HSY

Greene also disclosed buying an additional $1,000 to $15,000 in UnitedHealth stock on May 16. The Congresswoman also disclosed buying $100,000 to $250,000 in US Treasury Bills on May 16.

Greene has bought $2.82 million in stocks in 2025 according to data from Quiver Quantitative with only $75,000 in stock sales. The Congresswoman bought $3.89 million in stocks in 2024 with $65,000 in sales.

Why It’s Important: Members of Congress are allowed to buy and sell stocks as long as they properly disclose the transaction.

The process has drawn scrutiny from the public and retail investors as members of Congress could have inside information and time their trades accordingly. Committee assignments in particular, often draw red flags from investors.

Greene serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Homeland Security with several subcommittee appointments. The congresswoman’s past trade in technology and cybersecurity stocks has drawn attention with her role within Homeland Security.

Greene's past trades of Palantir Technologies and a Bitcoin ETF have drawn criticism along with the timing of her trades, as she is a close ally to President Donald Trump.

When asked previously about buying stocks earlier this year that soared days later after Trump announced a pause to tariffs, Greene brushed aside the criticism.

"I think that criticism is laughable. President Trump has been talking about tariffs for decades," Greene told reporters when asked about the trades at a recent town hall event in Georgia in a clip shared by Unusual Whales. The congresswoman used the opportunity to boast about her stock performance, which ranked her as one of the top trading members of Congress in 2024.

"I don't place my buys and sells,” Greene said, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager, who handles all the buying and selling of stocks. "He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that's what anybody that has financial sense does.”

Greene also said her portfolio manager did not have inside information, everything was public and a potential tariff pause wasn't a secret.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has reintroduced legislation that would ban members of Congress from trading or holding individual stocks.

The bill is known as the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act, or PELOSI Act based on the first letter of each of the main words. The name takes aim at the congresswoman and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

"Members of Congress should be fighting for the people they were elected to serve — not day trading at the expense of their constituents," Hawley said. "Americans have seen politician after politician turn a profit using information not available to the general public."

Hawley said the bill will help "restore Americans' trust in our nation's legislative body."

Hawley's bill is being reintroduced as President Donald Trump said he would support such a ban.

"Well, I watched Nancy Pelosi get rich through insider information, and I would be okay with it. If they send it to me, I would do it," Trump told TIME.

Trump said he would sign the ban if the bill passes Congress.

While Pelosi makes headlines for her trades, it's important to remember that it is both Republican and Democratic members of Congress who are profiting from buying and selling stocks and options while in office, with some trades coming with questionable timing or having a connection to committees they serve on.

In 2024, a list of the top-performing traders in Congress included six Republicans and four Democrats.

