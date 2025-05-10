Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. markets experienced a notable upswing this week, driven by President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with the United Kingdom. The deal includes reductions in tariffs on UK automobiles, steel, and aluminum, and grants the UK access to the U.S. beef market. This development spurred optimism for potential future trade agreements and contributed to a rally in equities, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting gains. Additionally, Bitcoin BTC/USD surpassed the $100,000 mark, reflecting increased investor confidence and a shift toward riskier assets.

Despite the positive market response, concerns about the broader economic outlook persist. The Federal Reserve opted to maintain current interest rates, citing uncertainties related to the new tariff policies and their potential impact on inflation and employment. Analysts warn of the risk of stagflation — a combination of stagnant economic growth and high inflation—especially as the effects of the tariffs become more pronounced.

Looking ahead, high-level trade discussions between U.S. and Chinese officials are scheduled, aiming to address ongoing tensions and possibly adjust existing tariffs. Investors are closely monitoring these developments, as outcomes could significantly influence market dynamics and economic forecasts in the coming months.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"IBM Thinks Big, AI Delivers Bigger – Why Bulls Are Charging Toward $300", by Surbhi Jain, reports that International Business Machines Corp. IBM shares have climbed 48% over the past year and 13% year-to-date, driven by strong technical indicators and a bullish AI strategy, prompting Wedbush analyst Dan Ives to reiterate an Outperform rating with a $300 price target.

"Novavax reports Q1 profit as revenue surges to over $600 million and lower costs, raises 2025 forecasts", by Vandana Singh, reports that Novavax Inc. NVAX posted a Q1 profit of $2.93 per share on $667 million in revenue — driven by $603 million from terminated advance purchase agreements — while raising its 2025 revenue forecast to $975 million-$1.025 billion and noting ongoing discussions with the FDA for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

"Hims & Hers stock's 100% surge is squeezing shorts—and it might just be getting started", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS shares have doubled over the past month, fueled by strong Q1 earnings, a partnership with Novo Nordisk to offer Wegovy, and a high short interest of 33% of float, suggesting a classic short squeeze may be underway.

The Bears

"Arm Holdings Stock Plunges After Q4 Results: Here's Why", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Arm Holdings plc ARM shares fell nearly 9% after the company beat Q4 expectations with $1.24 billion in revenue and $0.55 EPS but issued weaker-than-expected guidance for fiscal 2026, citing uncertainty in licensing deals and global trade tensions.

"Super Micro slides as AI server delays, Nvidia supply limits weigh on analyst ratings", by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI shares fell 5% after the company missed Q3 revenue and EPS expectations and issued a cautious Q4 outlook, attributing delays to customers awaiting NVIDIA Corp. NVDA Blackwell GPUs and facing supply constraints, leading analysts to lower forecasts amid concerns over AI server demand and margin pressures.

"Sarepta Therapeutics stock sinks on gloomy forecast, analysts cut price forecasts", by Vandana Singh, reports that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT shares fell after the company posted a deeper-than-expected Q1 loss and cut its 2025 forecast due to Elevidys rollout delays, despite beating revenue estimates.

