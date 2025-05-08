If short sellers were hoping for a flop from Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS, they may want to check their risk management settings. The telehealth disruptor dropped first-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday, and instead of the crash shorts were counting on, the market got a bullish cocktail: strong guidance, solid revenue growth and a headline-making partnership with Novo Nordisk A/S NVO.

Shares popped – and they’ve kept climbing.

HIMS Stock Up 100% In A Month

HIMS is now up 100% in the past month and more than 100% year-to-date, defying bears who bet on a post-compounding hangover after the FDA signaled the end of semaglutide shortages.

Short interest remains stubbornly high – about 33% of the float, per NYSE data. That's a significant chunk of the stock sitting in borrowed hands, and every uptick tightens the squeeze.

The technicals are no help to the pessimists. HIMS trades at $51.12, well above its eight-day, 20-day, 50-day, and even 200-day moving averages—a strong bullish trend by any measure.

This might already be the start of a classic short squeeze: earnings didn't break the bull run, and instead of pulling back, the stock gained even more traction. That means shorts sitting on losses are either holding out for a miracle or quietly covering before things get worse.

The bears may have been early – but if this trend holds, they're about to be steamrolled. Hims & Hers isn't just selling weight-loss meds anymore… it might be handing out humble pie.

