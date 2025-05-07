Sunrun Stock Rallies After Strong Q1 Report: Details

Sunrun Inc. RUN released its first-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details: Sunrun reported quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 25 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $504.27 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $484.06 million, and represented a 10% increase over revenue of $458.19 million from the same period last year.

For the first quarter, Sunrun reported:

Aggregate Subscriber Value of $1.2 billion, 23% growth year-over-year.

Contracted Net Value Creation of $164 million, 104% growth year-over-year.

Cash Generation of $56 million, the fourth consecutive quarter of positive cash generation.

“The first quarter was another strong quarter for Sunrun as we exceeded our volume and Cash Generation targets by significant margins in what is seasonally the slowest quarter of the year,” said Mary Powell, Sunrun’s CEO. “We are focused on delivering the best product for customers, underwriting volumes with strong unit margins, optimizing our routes to market, and driving cost discipline, including leveraging AI for innovation, creating significant operating efficiencies and quality enhancement. This has allowed us to gain market share in recent periods and produce strong operating and financial results.”

RUN Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Sunrun stock was up 8.25% at $8.00 after hours Wednesday.

