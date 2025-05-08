Groupon Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Axon Enterprise, Warner Bros. Discovery, MercadoLibre And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of Groupon, Inc. GRPN rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
The company reported revenue of $117.2 million, beating estimates of $115.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Groupon reported an EPS of 18 cents, versus estimates for a loss of 11 cents.
Groupon shares jumped 26.3% to $21.45 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- SunOpta Inc. STKL shares jumped 41.3% to $6.40 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Additionally, the company announced a $25 million share repurchase program.
- Sezzle Inc. SEZL gained 36.5% to $72.00 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
- Dave Inc. DAVE rose 33.3% to $143.75 after the company reported strong first-quarter results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ gained 30% to $9.42 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Also, the company issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC jumped 29% to $245.00.
- QuidelOrtho Corporation QDEL gained 29% to $33.30 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Alvotech ALVO gained 24% to $9.86 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS rose 22% to $8.41 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD jumped 15.5% to $43.39 following quarterly results.
- AppLovin Corporation APP gained 15.5% to $350.42 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM rose 14.8% to $182.95 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY25 guidance.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS gained 10.7% to $234.35 following strong quarterly results.
- SharkNinja, Inc. SN surged 10.1% to $89.36 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON rose 9.6% to $659.40 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised FY25 sales guidance.
- Carvana Co. CVNA rose 9.1% to $282.76 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD jumped 7.5% to $9.20 following quarterly results.
- Viatris Inc. VTRS gained 7.6% to $9.26 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI gained 7% to $2,418.76 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC rose 5.9% to $242.05 following upbeat quarterly results.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.