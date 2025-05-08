How To Earn $500 A Month From McKesson Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

McKesson Corporation MCK will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $9.83 per share, up from $6.18 per share in the year-ago period. McKesson projects quarterly revenue of $94.2 billion, compared to $76.36 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 11, BofA Securities analyst Michael Cherny maintained McKesson with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $665 to $755.

With the recent buzz around McKesson, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, McKesson offers an annual dividend yield of 0.39%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 71 cents per share ($2.84 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from McKesson, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by McKesson's $2.84 dividend: $6,000 / $2.84 = 2,113 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $1,526,368 worth of McKesson, or 2,113 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $2.84 = 423 shares, or $305,563 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

MCK Price Action: Shares of McKesson gained by 1.6% to close at $722.37 on Wednesday.

