Consumer Tech News (Sept 23- Sept 27): OpenAI pitched President Biden For Expansion Of Data Centers, Apple Discontinued iPhone 15 And 13 Models & More

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will meet President Joe Biden in Washington on Monday. The discussion will focus on artificial intelligence cooperation as the UAE seeks easier access to advanced U.S.-made technology.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has pitched President Biden‘s administration for the expansion of data centers that consume the equivalent amount of energy to power three million households.

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has announced a strike against League of Legends after accusing Formosa Interactive of attempting to undermine the ongoing video game industry strike.

Gaming, Streaming Platform & Music

Sony Group Corporation SONY celebrates PlayStation’s 30th anniversary with limited-edition PS5 consoles and accessories, inspired by the 1994 original. Pre-orders for the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim bundle and DualSense controller open on September 26.

Sony announced the PlayStation Plus lineup for October 2024, featuring WWE 2K24, Dead Space Remake, and more.

Minecraft players are recreating New York City on a 1:1 scale, including iconic landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge and Battery Park. The build is 68% complete, with thousands of contributors and room for more to join the project.

Ubisoft admitted Star Wars Outlaws underperformed, prompting a delay for Assassin's Creed Shadows and a shift in its release strategy.

Canadian game developer SkyBox Labs has laid off 25 employees, citing “unprecedented challenges” despite its success with titles like Halo Infinite and Minecraft.

Steam set a new record with 38,366,479 concurrent players, driven by titles like Black Myth: Wukong. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launching next month, reaching 40 million concurrent players seems within reach.

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT expands its AI Playlist beta to U.S., Canada and elsewhere, allowing Premium users to create custom playlists via text descriptions.

Read: iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Fails To Top The Global Rankings Chart, Huawei Rules The Roost

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, popularly known as MKBHD, has reviewed the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models launched by Apple. He also announced the launch of his new app, Panels.

Brownlee responded to the criticism surrounding his newly launched wallpaper app, Panels, related to pricing and "excessive data disclosures."

X, formerly known as Twitter, has published its initial transparency report on Wednesday since Elon Musk took over the company. The report highlights content moderation actions taken in the first half of the year. X suspended nearly 5.3 million accounts.

Smartphone & Technology

Apple Inc. AAPL has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 models, along with other products, as part of its annual product streamlining.

Related: Are Big iPhone Overhauls A Thing Of The Past? Apple Shifts Focus To Software Upgrades In New Smartphone Lineup As Major Redesigns Take Backseat

Meta Platforms, Inc. META is gearing up to announce that its AI chatbot will reportedly be able to mimic the voices of celebrities such as Judi Dench, John Cena, and others.

Read: Meta’s AI Breakthroughs Dominate Connect Event As Analyst Highlights Affordable Mixed-Reality Push

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly moved his political ideologies from activism to regret, leaning towards classic liberalism.

Meta introduces its new prototype holographic AR glasses called “Orion.”

The newest version of Meta’s Quest VR headset will come packed with features for $299.99.

Meta unveiled a new AI-powered translation tool to redefine the way users interact with Instagram and Facebook Reels.

Related: Meta Analysts Highlight AI, VR Advances, See Growth Pushing It Toward Apple-Like Valuation

An executive from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD faced questioning from House lawmakers regarding a global technology outage that occurred in July.

Google by Alphabet Inc. GOOG lodged a complaint with the European Commission on Wednesday, alleging Microsoft Corp. MSFT of anti-competitive practices in its cloud services.

GV, the venture capital division of Google, has invested in a Finnish startup, Distance Technologies, which is working on integrating mixed-reality technology into car windshields and airplane cockpits.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Jeff Bezos-backed Perplexity AI, a startup challenging Google, is in discussions with top brands like Nike, Inc. NKE and Marriott International MAR.

Google and Volkswagen AG VWAGY are joining forces to launch an AI assistant for drivers, leveraging Google's advanced technology.

Apple design legend Sir Jony Ive has confirmed his collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, on a new AI hardware project.

OpenAI plans to transition from being controlled by a nonprofit board to a new structure. This change aims to make the company more appealing to outside investors.

OpenAI's CTO Mira Murati has announced her departure from ChatGPT-parent, following the exit of several high-profile members of the company.

OpenAI is reportedly transitioning from a non-profit to a for-profit benefit corporation. Sam Altman could receive equity in the newly structured company.

Read: Elon Musk’s X Bled Users To Bluesky In UK Since The Tech Mogul Started Posting Things Like ‘Civil War Is Inevitable’ — Rise Of Social Media Echo Chambers Inevitable?