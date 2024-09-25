Mark Zuckerberg Has Given Up On Politics After A Barrage Of Backlash Against Meta And Himself: Here's What He Identifies As Now

Meta Platforms, Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly moved his political ideologies from activism to regret, leaning towards classic liberalism.

What Happened: Zuckerberg, once an enthusiastic activist, has grown cynical about politics due to his experiences in Washington and the political scrutiny faced by his company, reported The New York Times.

His early enthusiasm for topics like immigration and social justice has diminished due to negative experiences in Washington and backlash against Meta’s political involvement

The Meta CEO now prefers to avoid political discussions publicly, opting instead for a more neutral stance. Several instances led to this shift.

For example. after the 2020 election, Zuckerberg faced backlash for donating $400 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life for voting safety during pandemic lockdowns.

The donation was criticized as “Zuckerbucks” by former President Donald Trump, who alleged it aimed to boost Democratic voter turnout. According to the report, Zuckerberg has expressed regret over the fallout from their contributions.

Later in 2021, Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan decided to halt the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s internal political efforts, opting to support two bipartisan organizations, including Fwd.us.

Privately, Zuckerberg now identifies more with libertarianism or “classical liberalism.” This includes a preference for free markets, globalism, and skepticism of regulations that restrict businesses, the report noted, citing people who have spoken to him.

Difference Between Musk And Zuckerberg’s Political Evolution

While Zuckerberg has grown cynical about politics, Elon Musk has embraced a provocative and openly conservative approach, particularly after acquiring X, formerly Twitter, where he champions free speech principles. The Tesla CEO has also publicly supported Trump for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month in an interview, Zuckerberg said that he has grown tired of taking on too much ownership of problems beyond his or his company’s control.

Previously, he had also revealed that the Joe Biden administration pressured Meta to censor certain COVID-19 content. The tech mogul expressed regret for not opposing the pressure sooner.

His relationship with former President Trump has also been contentious.

Trump has criticized Zuckerberg in his new coffee table book, saying, “He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT.”

Despite these controversies, Zuckerberg’s wealth has skyrocketed by $51 billion this year, putting him on track to become the richest person on Earth.

