iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Fails To Top The Global Rankings Chart, Huawei Rules The Roost

The highest-end model of Apple Inc.’s AAPL latest smartphone series, iPhone 16, has been ranked fourth globally in overall camera score, but it leads the pack in video capabilities.

What Happened: Following the release of the iPhone 16 series earlier this month, various tests have been conducted on its features and components.

Now, according to DxOMark’s Monday testing that was posted on Monday, the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera scored 157 points overall, placing it fourth globally.

It trails behind the Huawei Technologies’ Pura 70 Ultra, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Honor Magic6 Pro.

However, it outshone its competitors in the video category, scoring 159 points, the highest score.

According to the website, which describes itself as the world-leading quality evaluation laboratory, the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s zoom function, which uses the Tetraprism lens system, showed inconsistencies.

It also noted, “Unwanted artifacts, including flare, ghosting, ringing, and aliasing.”

DxOMark also said that the device excels in capturing photos and videos of friends and family, offering a wide dynamic range across its entire zoom range, with accurate white balance and natural color rendering.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max also delivers excellent detail and texture in bright light, features fast and accurate autofocus, and provides highly effective video stabilization, the website stated.

Credit: DxOMark

This report was first spotted by AppleInsider.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, popularly known as MKBHD, also shared his review of the iPhone 16 series calling it the “most unfinished” iPhone launch ever.

The launch of the iPhone 16 has also received mixed responses. While analysts continue to anticipate high demand for the latest model, shorter lead times compared to the iPhone 15 have sparked concerns about potentially lower interest.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is also facing stiff competition from China’s top smartphone maker, Huawei, which has released the world's first tri-fold smartphone Mate XT alongside Apple’s iPhone 16.

Previously, it was reported that the iPhone 16 series left some Chinese buyers unimpressed, with many pointing to the absence of AI features as the main source of their dissatisfaction.

Photo courtesy: Apple

