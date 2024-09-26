From Lip-Syncing To Dubbing — Mark Zuckerberg-Led Meta's New AI Translation Tool For Instagram And Facebook Reels Makes It Easier For Creators To Maximize Reach

Meta Platforms Inc. META has unveiled a new AI-powered translation tool to redefine the way users interact with Instagram and Facebook Reels.

What Happened: Zuckerberg unveiled the tool at the annual Meta Connect event. It uses AI to dub Reels into different languages, complete with automatic lip synchronization.

Zuckerberg demonstrated the technology during the keynote, and it appeared to function seamlessly. The tool not only translated the content but also simulated the speaker’s voice in another language and synced their lips to match.

See Also: ”Possible, But Not Probable’: Steve Jobs’ Witty Transportation Answer In 1973 Resume Earns Him Online Accolades — Bill Gates $15k Salary No Less Impressive In The Same Era

While Meta has not provided a specific timeline for the rollout of this feature, it has been revealed that the tool will initially be available for “some creators’ videos” in English and Spanish in the U.S. and Latin America.

The tech giant has also indicated that the feature will be expanded to include more languages soon.

Mark Zuckerberg $META just said Instagram Reels will now start automatically dubbing content pic.twitter.com/DeP85d0yQ1 — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) September 25, 2024

YouTube also said that it is working on an auto-dubbing feature that translates videos into multiple languages. The feature was available to “a small group of creators” but now the platform plans to expand the boundaries.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This development is part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to integrate AI into its platforms.

At the Meta Connect 2024 event, Zuckerberg also highlighted the company’s focus on AI, mixed reality, and glasses, stating that the future of computing and human connection is “pretty awesome.”

The company also unveiled Orion holographic glasses at the Connect event, a wearable technology that allows users to open browsers, respond to messages, and more.

Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang also made an unexpected appearance in a video previewing the Orion glasses.

The Orion glasses, which Zuckerberg has envisioned for a decade, are a significant step towards achieving Meta’s dream of Reality Labs.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Meta