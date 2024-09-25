Tech YouTuber MKBHD Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over His New $12 A Month Wallpaper App

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has responded to the criticism surrounding his newly launched wallpaper app, Panels.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Brownlee addressed the backlash, assuring users that he would address their concerns about the app’s pricing and “excessive data disclosures.”

The app was launched as part of his iPhone 16 review earlier this week, something that usually attracts a lot of attention.

“Part of building in public is getting mass feedback immediately, which is pretty dope. Almost exactly like publishing a YouTube video,” MKBHD said on X, formerly Twitter. “As far as pricing, I hear you! It’s our own personal challenge to work to deliver that kind of value for the premium version.”

He also promised to reduce the frequency of ads for the free version.

Part of building in public is getting mass feedback immediately, which is pretty dope. Almost exactly like publishing a YouTube video



First thing we're doing is fixing the excessive data disclosures, as people rightfully brought up. For transparency, we'd never actually ask for… — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 24, 2024

Why It Matters: The Panels app is designed to provide access to a curated selection of high-resolution wallpapers from digital artists.

The Panels Plus subscription, priced at $49.99 per year or $11.99 per month, allows users to download all wallpapers in high resolution. A more limited selection of wallpapers is available for free, but only in standard definition and after viewing two ads.

Many users took to social media and criticized the numerous ads, inadequate security that enabled users to download wallpapers, and an exorbitant initial price.

Introducing MKBSD, a program that downloads all the wallpapers from @MKBHD's shitty, predatory, grifting sellout tracking @panels_art app. https://t.co/2ocTnRZmWX



Took me 26 minutes to write this after reverse engineering the app. Enjoy! — Nadim Kobeissi (@kaepora) September 24, 2024

the panels app is very poorly made and all payments are verified on client side



links to all wallpapers (hd/sd) are preloaded right after the app is launched, all you need are basic mitm skills to get them for free. the file with links isn't authenticated or protected *at all* https://t.co/4OpBoF0vis — wukko (@uwukko) September 24, 2024

Users also compared the initial reaction to Panels’ with Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1, the products that were reviewed by MKBHD and given poor ratings.

Humane Pin and Rabbit R1 lasted longer than MKBHD's Panels app lol. The app is not even secure enough resulting in paid wallpapers (by artists) downloaded for free by a simple python script – very un-MKBHD like — LensVoyager (@LensVoyager) September 25, 2024

