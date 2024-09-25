SAG-AFTRA Strikes League Of Legends Contractor, Riot Games Responds: 'LoL Has Nothing To Do With The Complaint'

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has announced a strike against League of Legends after accusing Formosa Interactive of attempting to undermine the ongoing video game industry strike.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, The union, which represents actors in film, television, and video games, filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) against Formosa.

See Also: SAG-AFTRA Calls Video Game Strike Over AI Concerns

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA claimed that Formosa Interactive, which provides art and audio services to top-tier game studios, violated labor laws by secretly shifting work related to a struck video game to non-union performers.

The union expressed that this action was "a flagrant violation of labor law" and that it directly interfered with performers’ rights to unionize and participate in collective bargaining.

Union Claims Formosa Tried To Evade Strike Restrictions

The accusations emerged after Formosa allegedly attempted to "cancel" a video game that was part of the strike, later transferring the project to a shell company to avoid union restrictions.

The union's national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, condemned the company's actions:

"To commit illegal unfair labor practices is beyond the pale and won't be tolerated by SAG-AFTRA members. Formosa will be held accountable, starting with an immediate strike of League of Legends."

Crabtree-Ireland said that Formosa’s actions were not only an attempt to sidestep union labor protections but also a reflection of ongoing resistance by companies to adopt AI-related terms similar to those already embraced by the film, television, and music industries.

SAG-AFTRA had previously voted to strike after failing to reach an agreement with gaming companies over AI protections and performers' working conditions. As the strike continues, the union has secured agreements with over 80 game developers, but the dispute with Formosa Interactive is one of the most significant challenges it has faced.

Riot Games Responds: “League Of Legends Is Not Involved”

In the wake of the accusations, Riot Games has responded, denying any involvement in the allegations made by SAG-AFTRA. In a statement provided to GamesIndustry.biz, Riot clarified that League of Legends has no connection to the events mentioned in the union's press release.

"League of Legends has nothing to do with the complaint mentioned in SAG-AFTRA's press release. We want to be clear: Since becoming a union project five years ago, League of Legends has only asked Formosa to engage with Union performers in the US and has never once suggested doing otherwise."

Riot further distanced itself from the controversy, explaining that the allegations pertain to a different game and are unrelated to any of its projects:

"We've never asked Formosa to cancel a game that we've registered. All the allegations in SAG-AFTRA's press release relating to canceling a game or hiring non-union talent relate to a non-Riot game, and have nothing to do with League or any of our games."

Read Next:

Image credits: Shutterstock.