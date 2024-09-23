Apple's Former Design Maestro Jony Ive Confirms He's Joined Forces With OpenAI's Sam Altman For A New AI Hardware Project

Apple design legend Sir Jony Ive has confirmed his collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, on a new AI hardware project.

What Happened: Ive confirmed his involvement in the project during a profile interview with The New York Times that was published on Saturday, reported The Verge.

The project, which was first rumored nearly a year ago, is still shrouded in mystery with few details available. As per the report, Ive met Altman through Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

Funding for the venture is being provided by Ive and the Emerson Collective, a company owned by Laurene Powell Jobs. The project is expected to raise $1 billion in funding by year-end.

The team, currently consisting of 10 employees, includes key figures like Tang Tan and Evans Hankey who previously worked with Ive on the iPhone.

The project is being led by LoveFrom, Ive’s company, and is based in a 32,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco.

According to The Times, the device will leverage generative AI to handle complex requests, offering more to users than traditional software. However, specifics about the AI product and its market launch are still being determined.

Why It Matters: Previously, it was reported that Altman and Ive intend to develop a more intuitive and seamless way for users to engage with AI. Their goal is to create a transformative experience akin to the impact the original iPhone had on the smartphone industry.

When Apple introduced the first iPhone in 2007, it revolutionized the market, which had been dominated by bulky phones with physical keyboards, by offering a touchscreen-only interface.

In a similar vein, current AI interactions still require manual input, whether through text prompts or voice commands.

