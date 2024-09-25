OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Steps Down: 'I Want To Create The Time And Space To Do My Own Exploration…' — Elon Musk Highlights Talent Exodus

OpenAI’s CTO Mira Murati has announced her departure from ChatGPT-parent, following the exit of several high-profile members of the company. This has sparked speculation about the future of the AI startup.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Murati shared a memo with the OpenAI team which she later posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In the memo, she said, “After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI,” adding, “There's never an ideal time to step away from a place one cherishes, yet this moment feels right.”

Murati also gave an indication of what she intends to do after leaving OpenAI.

“I’m stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration. For now, my primary focus is doing everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition, maintaining the momentum we've built,” she stated.

I shared the following note with the OpenAI team today. pic.twitter.com/nsZ4khI06P — Mira Murati (@miramurati) September 25, 2024

Following the announcement, a user on X shared an old image of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman along with Murati, co-founder and former president Greg Brockman, and former chief scientist at the company, Ilya Sutskever.

The image had crosses on all three members apart from Altman, signifying they are no longer part of the ChatGPT-maker.

In response to the post, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and left the company in 2018 over some differences, posted a grimacing face emoji.

😬 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2024

Why It Matters: Last November, the OpenAI board ousted Altman, citing a lack of candor in his communications.

At the time, Murati was appointed interim CEO, a move that led to an open letter from employees threatening to leave. Altman was later reinstated, and Murati returned to her role as CTO.

Murati’s departure is the latest in a series of high-profile exits from OpenAI. Earlier in May, Sutskever, along with Jan Leike, who led the "superalignment" team, resigned from OpenAI.

While Sutskever went on to start his own AI startup named Safe Superintelligence (SSI), Leike decided to join Anthropic, a competitor of ChatGPT-parent.

In August, OpenAI president Greg Brockman announced a sabbatical. At the same time, John Schulman, another OpenAI co-founder announced that he will be joining Anthropic.

