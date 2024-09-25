PlayStation Plus October Lineup Revealed: WWE 2K24, Dead Space, More

Sony Group Corp. SONY has unveiled the PlayStation Plus lineup for October, bringing an exciting mix of games to subscribers.

Available from Oct. 1 through Nov. 4, this month’s offerings range from sports action to survival horror and indie favorites.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect:

WWE 2K24 (PS4, PS5)

The latest entry in the popular wrestling series, WWE 2K24, comes with refined mechanics and improved visuals.

Dead Space Remake (PS5)

This highly-praised remake of the 2008 survival horror classic earned a 9/10 from IGN. Fans of atmospheric horror will not want to miss this updated version.

Doki Doki Literature Club (PS4, PS5)

Don’t let the cute visuals fool you—this game takes a dark turn into psychological horror. Originally launched on PC in 2017, it's since become an indie darling and was a top seller on the Nintendo Switch. PlayStation fans can now experience its unique blend of visual novel storytelling and horror twists.

PlayStation Classics

In addition to the monthly lineup, PlayStation announced that two iconic titles are coming to the PlayStation Classics Catalog soon:

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

Dino Crisis

These classic PlayStation titles will be available to PS Plus Premium subscribers, offering a nostalgic throwback for long-time PlayStation fans.

Celebrate The Last Of Us Day

To mark The Last of Us Day on Sept. 26, The Last of Us Part 1 will be added to the PS Plus catalog for Premium and Extra members, giving more players a chance to experience this award-winning title.

Last Call For September's Games

Don't forget: you have until Sept. 30 to pick up this month’s PS Plus games, which include:

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

MLB The Show 24

Little Nightmares 2

