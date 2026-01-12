Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) stock rose Monday after the company released preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Sunday.

2025 Preliminary Results

For 2025, the company reported revenue of around $1.27 billion, reflecting about 83% year-over-year growth, including roughly 30% organic growth excluding Ambry.

By segment, Diagnostics revenue reached about $955 million, up roughly 111% year over year, led by oncology test volume growth of around 26% and hereditary testing growth of approximately 29%.

Also, Data and applications revenue totaled about $316 million, representing roughly 31% year-over-year growth, driven by an estimated 38% increase in Insights (data licensing).

Fourth-Quarter Results

Also, Tempus AI sees quarterly revenue of about $367 million, up 83% year over year, with Diagnostics revenue of roughly $266 million (+121% year over year) driven by oncology volume growth of about 29% and hereditary testing growth of approximately 23%.

Moreover, Data and applications revenue stood at $100 million, up 25% year over year, with Insights revenue increasing around 68% when excluding the impact of the AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) warrant recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Contract Value

As of December 31, 2025, the company reported a record Total Contract Value (TCV) of over $1.1 billion.

Throughout the year, Tempus secured data agreements with more than 70 clients, including leading pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTC:DSNKY), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, as well as biotech firms including Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), Les Laboratoires Servier SAS, Aspera Biomedicines, Inc., and Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.

Alongside, Tempus reported a net revenue retention of approximately 126% in 2025.

Management Commentary

Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus, stated, “Within Diagnostics, year-over-year volume growth of our genomics (oncology) offering accelerated for the third consecutive quarter, hitting the highest unit growth rate we have seen in years.”

”We enter 2026 in an exceptionally strong position with both of our main businesses accelerating in growth and delivering the financial leverage inherent in our platform. With AI as a catalyst across all of our products, we couldn’t be more excited for 2026.”

Tempus plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results in February 2026.

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI shares were up 10.31% at $73.09 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock