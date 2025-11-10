Section,Of,A,Financial,Newspaper,Titled,Key,Movers
November 10, 2025 10:01 AM

Pagaya Technologies Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Joins Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, TreeHouse Foods And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 400 points on Monday.

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Pagaya Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $339.887 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $338.947 million.

Pagaya Technologies shares jumped 17.4% to $28.72 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) shares jumped 133.3% to $34.57 after its Phase 3 PEAK study showed a median progression-free survival of 16.5 months for bezuclastinib plus sunitinib; The company plans to submit NDA to FDA for bezuclastinib in intolerant gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
  • Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) gained 30.3% to $6.96 after the company announced a $250 million private placement.
  • Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL) rose 28.8% to $8.92. Personalis announced Medicare coverage for ultrasensitive MRD test in breast cancer.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) surged 27.6% to $2.45 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Skywater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:SKYT) gained 27.3% to $22.91.
  • Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) surged 23% to $7.85 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PRTH) gained 22.8% to $5.98 after the company announced it received a preliminary non-binding take private proposal from an investor group led by the CEO.
  • TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) jumped 22.3% to $23.30 after the company reported third-quarter financial results. The company announced it will be acquired by Investindustrial.
  • Charming Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:MCTA) jumped 19.5% to $26.40.
  • Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) gained 17.5% to $3.48 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) gained 13.5% to $40.64 following second-quarter earnings.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) gained 12.9% to $14.70.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) rose 12.9% to $8.13.
  • Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) gained 12.7% to $56.90.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) rose 10.4% to $265.01.
  • Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) rose 8.7% to $15.08.
  • Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) gained 8.2% to $22.49.
  • Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) rose 8.2% to $43.30.
  • elf Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) rose 8% to $79.62.
  • Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) rose 7.1% to $254.78.

