November 7, 2025 8:05 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer: Own This Consumer Cyclical Stock And Don't Sell It

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended owning TJX (NYSE:TJX) and not selling it. “TJX is really, really strong. It's what works in a bad market,” he added.

Supporting his view, BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage of TJX on Oct. 15 with a Buy rating and a $165 price target.

Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is “so, so low,” Cramer said. “I got to do homework, it's too difficult a situation for me to say ‘yeah, I bless it.'"

Freedom Capital Markets analyst Lynne Collier, on Nov. 6, initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $16.

Price Action:

  • TJX shares rose 0.1% to settle at $143.77 on Thursday.
  • Dave & Buster's shares dipped 7.4% to close at $13.23.

