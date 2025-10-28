Wayfair, Qorvo, Celestica, United Parcel Service, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) rose sharply during Tuesday's session following better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Wayfair reported quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.117 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.014 billion.

Wayfair shares surged 21.8% to $105.40 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares jumped 23.5% to $24.26 following strong quarterly results.

Terawulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) gained 20% to $16.37 as the company reported preliminary third quarter 2025 financial results.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) surged 19.3% to $103.33 after the company partnered with Brookfield and the U.S. government to build new Westinghouse nuclear reactors.

Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) gained 16.3% to $133.86 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) surged 13.6% to $10.46 after reporting strong quarterly sales.

Nanobiotix SA – ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) gained 15.5% to $17.42.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) surged 14.2% to $86.59 after the company and Qorvo announced a merger agreement.

Fermi Inc (NASDAQ:FRMI) gained 13.7% to $27.09.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares jumped 11.8% to $103.00 after the company and Skyworks announced a merger agreement.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) gained 11.1% to $78.05 after announcing deal with OpenAI to become the first wallet for ChatGPT. It also released better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised FY25 EPS outlook.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) rose 10.9% to $24.50 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Monday.

ATI Inc (NYSE:ATI) gained 10.4% to $101.28 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN) gained 9.5% to $3.04.

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) gained 8.7% to $328.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised FY2025 EPS and sales guidance.

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) rose 8.1% to $96.42 as the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) surged 7.6% to $629.57 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) gained 7% to $205.28 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) gained 6.1% to $152.88 as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter after Monday's closing bell.

Photo via Shutterstock