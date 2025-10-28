How To Earn $500 A Month From Visa Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share, up from $2.71 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Visa's quarterly revenue is $10.61 billion, compared to $9.62 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in four straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

With the recent buzz around Visa, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Visa offers an annual dividend yield of 0.68%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 59 cents per share ($2.36 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Visa, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Visa's $1.00 dividend: $6,000 / $2.36 = 2,542 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $884,158 worth of Visa, or 2,542 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $2.36 = 508 shares, or $176,693 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

V Price Action: Shares of Visa rose by 0.1% to close at $347.82 on Monday.

