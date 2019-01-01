Wayfair (NYSE:W), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Wayfair (NYSE:W) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wayfair missed estimated earnings by 25.64%, reporting an EPS of $-1.96 versus an estimate of $-1.56.

Revenue was down $485.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 3.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wayfair's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.69 0.04 1.17 0.21 EPS Actual -0.92 0.14 1.89 1 Revenue Estimate 3.25B 3.25B 3.96B 3.37B Revenue Actual 3.25B 3.12B 3.86B 3.48B

