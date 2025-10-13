Lithium battery stocks raced higher Monday, mainly in reaction to China’s recent announcement of sweeping new export controls on advanced lithium battery technologies, key materials and manufacturing equipment.

Retail investors drove much of the action, with smaller-cap stocks blasting higher on massive volume.

China's Export Controls

China announced new restrictions last week—set to take effect on Nov. 8— that require licenses for exports of a wide range of high-performance lithium-ion batteries, cathodes, graphite anode materials, and related equipment.

Investors anticipate that the export curbs could severely limit global supply, potentially driving up the prices of battery materials.​

China controls more than 65% of global lithium refining and processes almost all battery-grade lithium so policy moves to restrict exports would likely cause supply disruptions.

Battery Stocks Charging Higher

Lithium and battery stocks surged as investors bet that reduced dependence on Chinese supply will raise the value and relevance of North American producers.

The supply risk may result in policy support, subsidies and incentives for U.S. companies to ramp up production and innovation.

The Trump administration has already invested in the sector, taking stakes in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP), Trilogy Metals, Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Some of the biggest movers include:

Company Name Monday's Price Action Electra Battery Materials Corp. (NASDAQ:ELBM) + 250% ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) + 155% American Battery Technology Co. (NASDAQ:ABAT) + 35% Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STI) + 280% Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) + 7% Enovix Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) + 9%

