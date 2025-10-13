Quantum computing stocks rallied on Monday as broader markets breathed a sigh of relief after President Trump appeared to cool trade tensions with China.

Additionally, the largest bank in the country has expressed interest in the quantum computing sector as part of a significant push to support national security interests.

JPMorgan's $1.5 Trillion Initiative

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced on Monday that it will make direct equity investments of up to $10 billion as part of a $1.5 trillion initiative to address national security needs in sectors including frontier and strategic technologies, with a specific focus on quantum computing.

“It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing – all of which are essential for our national security,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorganChase.

“Our security is predicated on the strength and resiliency of America’s economy. America needs more speed and investment," Dimon added.

JPMorgan said that it will focus on four key areas, with quantum computing listed under the category of frontier and strategic technologies.

Trump's Support

Strong support from Trump has played a significant role in the increased interest in quantum stocks. The administration has demonstrated strong support for quantum computing by prioritizing its development in the national tech strategy.

Trump signed the National Quantum Initiative Act, directing multi-agency cooperation and billions of dollars in funding to accelerate quantum research and maintain leadership in quantum technology.

Recent executive actions aim to expedite the federal adoption of post-quantum cryptography standards and promote quantum computing as a key area of national security.

Pure Play Quantum Stocks

Quantum computing stocks rose on Monday, driven by increasingly positive sentiment in the sector.

Some of the biggest movers are listed below:

Company Name Price Action Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) + 16% D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) + 13% IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) + 11% Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) + 8%

