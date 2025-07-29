July 29, 2025 10:51 AM 3 min read

Sanmina, Sarepta Therapeutics, Polaris, Celestica And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Sanmina Corporation SANM rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Sanmina reported quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.42 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.042 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.983 billion.

Sanmina shares jumped 16.7% to $114.78 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT shares jumped 25.3% to $17.37 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended the removal of a voluntary hold for Elevidys.
  • Expro Group Holdings N.V. XPRO gained 24.2% to $11.18 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR rose 23% to $26.13 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  • Polaris Inc. PII gained 21.7% to $60.26 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited ANPA rose 21.7% to $31.69.
  • Celestica Inc. CLS gained 16.7% to $202.41 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS gained 15.9% to $198.99 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results. Additionally, the company announced that its merger agreement with Flowserve has been terminated, and Baker Hughes will acquire all the outstanding stock of Chart Industries for $210 per share.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI rose 15.5% to $24.30 after the company raised FY25 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT jumped 14.1% to $186.50 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.
  • GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS gained 13.5% to $96.37 after the company raised FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Rambus Inc. RMBS rose 11.3% to $71.48 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and revenue results. Additionally, Susquehanna raised its price target on the stock from $70 to $75.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG gained 10% to $28.24 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Additionally, the company has announced a multi-year agreement with Indonesia’s Ministry of Health to expand image-guided therapy services to hospitals nationwide.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. SSD rose 9.1% to $181.12 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and beat its EPS and revenue estimates.
  • TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI gained 8.5% to $49.86.
  • CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE gained 8.2% to $158.64 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Synopsys, Inc. SNPS rose 8% to $639.84.
  • Incyte Corporation INCY rose 7.4% to $75.33 following second-quarter results.
  • Modine Manufacturing Company MOD gained 7% to $112.91 after the company announced a $100 million data center business investment, where it will open a new Dallas facility and expand its Grenada site.
  • Crane Company CR gained 5.1% to $199.69 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

