Boeing, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Boeing Co. BA to report a quarterly loss at 94 cents per share on revenue of $20.20 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Boeing shares gained 0.1% to $236.60 in after-hours trading.

to have earned $1.42 per share on revenue of $20.76 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares slipped 0.1% to $157.03 in after-hours trading. Waste Management, Inc. WM posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter, but lowered its FY2025 sales guidance. Waste Management shares gained 0.5% to $229.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Koninklijke Philips NV PHG posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Philips posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, beating market estimates of 29 cents per share. Philips shares fell 1.9% to close at $25.66 on Monday.

