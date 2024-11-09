Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

Equities soared this week, powered by a major rally on Wednesday following Donald Trump's election win. The S&P 500 gained 4.66%, with the Dow rising 4.61%—both achieving their best weeks since November 2023—while the Nasdaq outpaced them with a 5.74% increase.

Tesla Inc. TSLA surged 30%, boosting Elon Musk's wealth, and smaller stocks outshined large caps, driven by potential trade advantages for U.S.-focused businesses.

A rate cut from the Federal Reserve to a 4.5%-4.75% range on Thursday encouraged further risk-taking, sending the Magnificent Seven's combined market cap to a new $17 trillion peak.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Nvidia Joining Dow Jones Industrial Average: Where Tech Giant Ranks In The Index, Why Sherwin-Williams Addition Could Be More Important,” by Chris Katje, covers NVIDIA Corp. NVDA joining the Dow Jones and replacing Intel Corp. INTC, with analysts noting Sherwin-Williams Co. SHW may have a broader impact on the index's sector diversity.

“Dogecoin Up 79% In A Month, Nears $0.20 With ‘Beautiful Bounce From Key Levels,’ Analysts Say,” by Khyathi Dalal, reports that Dogecoin DOGE/USD has surged 79% over the past month, breaking above $0.20 as analysts predict further gains. Ali Martinez highlights a descending triangle pattern, suggesting a potential climb to $0.22, while a crypto trader forecasts a “beautiful bounce” if DOGE breaks the $0.198 resistance level.

“‘Messi Of AI': Wall Street Analyst Gushes Over ‘Robust’ Earnings From Palantir,” by Adam Eckert, highlights Wedbush analyst Dan Ives’ praise for Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR after its strong Q3 earnings. Ives, who calls Palantir the “Messi of AI,” noted 30% revenue growth, a 39% rise in customer count, and robust government and commercial deal momentum.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

If Trump And Republicans Sweep, Dollar May Climb 7% — But Harris Win Could Bring 5% Drop, Says JPMorgan

Bitcoin’s Future Under President-Elect Donald Trump: A Look At His Crypto Policies

Trump Election Raises Odds Of ‘Roaring 2020s Scenario,’ Veteran Wall Street Investor Says: How High Could US Stock Market Rise?

The Bears

“Rivian, Lucid Stocks Sink After Trump Win: What’s Driving Bearish Move?,” by Erica Kollmann, examines the post-election drop in Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN and Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares, attributed to investor concerns over Trump’s plans to eliminate EV incentives and modify EPA emissions standards.

“Plug Power’s $20 Billion Revenue Ambition Faces Obstacles, Analyst Says,” by Surbhi Jain, discusses Plug Power Inc. PLUG’s ambitious goal of reaching $20 billion in revenue by 2030, as a JPMorgan analyst highlights significant challenges ahead, citing weak hydrogen market conditions, and the need to drive rapid sales growth.

“US-Listed Chinese Stocks Like Alibaba, JD, Nio Fall After Trump’s Win – What’s Going On?,” by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that Alibaba Group Holding BABA, JD.com, Inc. JD, and NIO Inc. NIO stocks fell after Trump’s election victory sparked fears of renewed U.S.-China trade tensions, with potential tariffs prompting China to consider economic stimulus measures.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Energy Drink Maker Celsius Misses On Q3 Earnings As Supply Chain Optimization Weighs On Margins: Details

US Treasuries Take Sharpest Plunge In A Year Ahead Of Fed Meeting: Could Powell Adjust Stance In Response To Trump?

Super Micro Delisting Risk Puts $1.7 Billion Bond Repayment On The Line

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.