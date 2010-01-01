Khyathi Dalal

Taiwan Special Crypto Law Inches Closer To First Draft, Lawmakers Hope To Implement In Mid-2024
Driven by concerns over activity in offshore markets and avoiding any regulatory arbitrage, Taiwan lawmakers are targeting the end of November to submit a first draft of a special law about offshore exchanges, The Block reported.
Whale Activity Weekly Round-Up: XRP Witnesses Significant Dump, ETH, OP Token Incite Interest
Whales are major players in the industry who accumulate or dump tokens of various types of cryptocurrencies. They either take advantage of prices, macroeconomics, accumulate tokens or leverage falling prices to buy the token. Movements in whale activity sometimes impact the price of tokens and sometimes have no impact.
Hong Kong Exchanges Still Do Not Approve Of Stablecoins To Trade, May Introduce Guidelines In 2024
While stablecoins catching the pulse of the rapidly growing crypto market globally, Hong Kong announced retail stablecoin trading is still not allowed in the country.
Ledger Reduces Workforce By 12%, Cites Macroeconomic Difficulties
Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier announced the company will trim 12% (almost 80 employees) from the ranks of its more than 700 employees. The Paris-based, crypto security company will consider local employment laws related to employees' departure.
Galileo Backs Fairblock In $2.5M Round, Aims To Reduce Risk For Average Crypto Users
Fairblock has secured $2.5 million in pre-seed funding led by Galileo Ventures and other investors, as reported by Blockworks.
US Crackdown On Crypto Boosts Asian Blockchain Ventures: Hong Kong VC Unveils $100M Titan Fund
Hong Kong-based crypto venture capital firm, CMCC Global, has unveiled its fourth crypto fund, emphasizing equity investments in budding blockchain startups with a primary focus on Hong Kong.
Avalanche Sees Performance Reversal Led By Striking Stars Arena Performance
The social finance platforms industry is still in its early stages of seeing significant growth and rapid performance from a single app with a significant impact on usage statistics.
TMX Group&#39;s Datalinx Debuts Comprehensive ESG Data Hub For Informed Investment Decisions
Headquartered in Toronto, TMX Group operates global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors.
Another Russian Law Enforcement Officer Arrested For Alleged Bribery, $74M Scheme
A high-level Russian court has issued an arrest warrant for former senior inspector Dmitry Gubin of Moscow.
BitKey, A Bitcoin Hardware Wallet From Jack Dorsey&#39;s Block, Launches Soon
After sending out indications about Web5 and BitKey in June 2022, Block (NYSE: SQ) is officially launching its self-custody hardware wallet, BitKey.
Cybersecurity Startup Nexusflow Raises $10.6M From Point72 Ventures, Fusion Fund
Nexusflow raised $10.6 million as part of a seed round led by Point72 Ventures, with participation from Fusion Fund and several artificial intelligence (AI) luminaries.
AI-Powered Payments Startup Stampli Scores $61M In Blackstone-Led Venture Capital Round
Stampli, a key provider in accounts payable automation, received $61 million in its Series D venture funding round.
El Salvador Takes The Next Big Crypto Leap, Starts Bitcoin Mining Pool
A leader in adopting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as its national currency, El Salvador is now launching its first local Bitcoin mining pool, Lava Pool.
Crypto Tracking System &#39;Project Atlas&#39; Initiated By BIS With Major European Banks
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) created a proof-of-concept (PoC), named Project Atlas, for a system to track the on-chain and off-chain transactions from cryptocurrency exchanges and public blockchains including Bitcoin.
Sam Bankman-Fried&#39;s Downfall Doesn&#39;t Deter Bitcoin: Crypto Rallies 60% Since His 2022 Arrest
Despite the collapse of FTX and the downfall of its co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, investor confidence in the apex cryptocurrency stands strong as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has rallied over 60%
21.co Taps ETF Vet Ahead Of Crypto Fund Partnership With Cathie Wood&#39;s Ark Invest
ETP issuer 21.co hired Mandy Chiu, a former executive at Tabula Investment Management, one of the world’s largest ETF providers, as head of financial product development.
Bank Of Korea Partners With Financial Authorities For CBDC Pilot: No Final Rollout Promised
Working on setting up a CBDC pilot project from at least 2020, the Bank of Korea has now partnered with two other financial authorities and announced the launch of a wholesale CBDC pilot project with banks and institutions. However, the government does not ensure any implementation.
Honda Races To Grab Consumers With Crypto Payment Expansion
Looking to offer new opportunities for consumers across the world, Honda Motor Co Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) expanded its payment options. Honda now has a list of around 46 cryptocurrencies that could be accepted for payment.
Blockchain Innovations Take Center Stage In Countries Such As Singapore
The 21st century is famously known for the rise of smartphones, social media, GPS navigation, drones and many other things including blockchain and cryptocurrency, two names that have also seen rapid growth. 
Frec Launches Direct Indexing, Takes First Mover Advantage — Exclusive Insights From CEO Mo Al Adham (UPDATED)
Editor's note: This story has been updated to add more specific language concerning Frec's direct indexing product.  A self-service investment platform, Frec announced the receipt of $26.4 million in funding that was led by Greylock Partners and participation from Social Leverage, Conversion Capital, and several notable angel investors.

