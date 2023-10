Wells Fargo Analyst Downgrades ASB, BANC, FIBK, FHN Citing Interest Rate Pressures And Credit Risks

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler has assumed coverage of 15 banks in addition to the seven currently covered. The analyst transferred coverage of midcap banks, downgraded 4 to Equal Weight, and became more selective given the risk to earnings (rates, credit) and delayed consolidation benefits, mitigated by inexpensive valuations.