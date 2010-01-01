Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen

Benzinga Editor

About
Michael Cohen is an editor at Benzinga. He previously had a career in radio, hosting a daily talk show in Lansing, Michigan and reporting and writing at Detroit’s all-news station WWJ. Prior to working in broadcasting, he was a network engineer at...
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Meta&#39;s New Smart Glasses, $300 Oil Prediction And Is Tesla&#39;s Cybertruck A Failure?
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Meta's New Smart Glasses, $300 Oil Prediction And Is Tesla's Cybertruck A Failure?
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.
Senator Dianne Feinstein Passes Away At 90 Amid Declining Health
Senator Dianne Feinstein Passes Away At 90 Amid Declining Health
Senator Dianne Feinstein, known for her independent streak and long tenure in the Senate, has died at the age of 90 following a period of deteriorating health.
ChatGPT Breaks Free From Data Limitation With New Real-Time Browsing Capability
ChatGPT Breaks Free From Data Limitation With New Real-Time Browsing Capability
OpenAI introduced an innovative feature to ChatGPT Wednesday, enabling the model to browse the internet and deliver current and authoritative information complete with direct links to sources.
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Palantir, Instacart, Bitcoin And Why UAW Strike Is A Win For Tesla
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Palantir, Instacart, Bitcoin And Why UAW Strike Is A Win For Tesla
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: ARM, Ford, GM And Analyst Predicts Tesla Shares Will Hit $400
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: ARM, Ford, GM And Analyst Predicts Tesla Shares Will Hit $400
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.
UAW Strike Triggers Temporary Layoffs At Ford&#39;s Michigan Assembly Plant
UAW Strike Triggers Temporary Layoffs At Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union's strike against the trio of leading Detroit car manufacturers is starting to disrupt the assembly lines.
Chamber Of Commerce Points Finger At Biden As UAW Strike Big 3 Automakers
Chamber Of Commerce Points Finger At Biden As UAW Strike Big 3 Automakers
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union's decision to strike at three major auto plants has drawn significant attention, with the Chamber of Commerce suggesting that policies from the Biden administration may have played a role.
DeSantis&#39;s Stealth Flights: Political Luxury Or Ethical Liability?
DeSantis's Stealth Flights: Political Luxury Or Ethical Liability?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is under scrutiny for several undisclosed private jet journeys he undertook in late 2018.
Biden Faces Imminent Impeachment Inquiry: McCarthy Acts Under Conservative Pressure
Biden Faces Imminent Impeachment Inquiry: McCarthy Acts Under Conservative Pressure
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has declared his intention to initiate an official impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over unverified allegations that Biden benefited financially from his son's overs
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Tesla, Apple, Disney And Shiba Inu&#39;s Shibarium Hits 1M Wallets In Just 2 Weeks
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Tesla, Apple, Disney And Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hits 1M Wallets In Just 2 Weeks
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.
Meme Phenomenon &#39;Barbenheimer&#39; Scores A Movie Deal, Set For Christmas Release
Meme Phenomenon 'Barbenheimer' Scores A Movie Deal, Set For Christmas Release
Internet meme "Barbenheimer" is making the jump to the big screen, with Full Moon Features planning a Christmas release on its streaming platform and Prime Video.
India-China Relations Face New Test Following Xi Jinping&#39;s G20 Absence
India-China Relations Face New Test Following Xi Jinping's G20 Absence
Chinese President Xi Jinping's choice to not attend the G20 summit has reignited tensions between India and China.
Elon Musk To The Password Rescue: How He Helped Larry Ellison Reclaim His Twitter Account
Elon Musk To The Password Rescue: How He Helped Larry Ellison Reclaim His Twitter Account
Elon Musk, the visionary behind SpaceX and Tesla, reportedly came to the rescue of Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, by aiding him in retrieving his long-forgotten Twitter password.
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, And Dogecoin May Spike 150% Contingent On Musk&#39;s Next Move
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, And Dogecoin May Spike 150% Contingent On Musk's Next Move
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.
Hurricane Idalia Strikes Florida&#39;s Gulf Coast As Category 3 Storm
Hurricane Idalia Strikes Florida's Gulf Coast As Category 3 Storm
Hurricane Idalia, a Category 3 storm, made its presence felt as it touched down near Keaton Beach along Florida's Big Bend coastline at approximately 7:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center confirmed.
Trump&#39;s Bid To Push Election Interference Trial To 2026 Denied By Judge
Trump's Bid To Push Election Interference Trial To 2026 Denied By Judge
Former President Donald Trump's request to push his criminal election interference trial to 2026 was rejected Monday by the presiding federal judge. The case revolves around allegations of Trump's involvement in illegal attempts to overturn his 2020 el
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Nvidia, Tesla, Trump&#39;s DWAC And TikToker&#39;s 2021 Shiba Inu Sale Results In $225M Miss
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Nvidia, Tesla, Trump's DWAC And TikToker's 2021 Shiba Inu Sale Results In $225M Miss
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.
Laszlo Birinyi, The Man Who Predicted Dot-Com Bubble, Dies At 79
Laszlo Birinyi, The Man Who Predicted Dot-Com Bubble, Dies At 79
Laszlo Birinyi, the mastermind behind the revolutionary money flow analysis, died at age 79 on Aug. 21 after struggling with multiple health issues, Bloomberg reported.  His journey from a Hungarian immigrant to a top market forecaster is nothing short of inspirational.
Trump Strikes $200,000 Bond Deal Ahead Of Deadline To Surrender In Georgia
Trump Strikes $200,000 Bond Deal Ahead Of Deadline To Surrender In Georgia
Former President Donald Trump and his legal team have agreed to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions after meeting with the Fulton County District Attorney's office in Georgia.
Elon Musk: The Unofficial Power Behind US Government Decisions?
Elon Musk: The Unofficial Power Behind US Government Decisions?
Elon Musk's role in the U.S. government and his influence across various industries have become a significant cause for concern.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved